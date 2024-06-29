What Are The Final Tour Dates For Los Angeles Punk Band X's Album Smoke & Fiction? Exploring As The Band Announces Retirement

The iconic Los Angeles punk band X is releasing their final album, Smoke & Fiction, and has announced plans for a U.S. tour.

Vocalist Exene Cervenka, vocalist/bassist John Doe, guitarist Billy Zoom, and drummer DJ Bonebrake will end their journey after a farewell tour supporting their ninth and final album, a 10-track record set to release on August 2 via Fat Possum Records.

The band includes vocalist Exene Cervenka, vocalist/bassist John Doe, guitarist Billy Zoom, and drummer DJ Bonebrake. They stated that the tour will support their ninth and final album, which features 10 tracks and will be released on August 2 via Fat Possum Records.



The farewell tour begins in Kansas City, Missouri on July 6 and is scheduled to end on October 4 at Palladium Times Square in New York.

Tour dates for X's last tour

Jul 06: Kansas City The Uptown, MO

Jul 07: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

Jul 09: St. Louis Del Mar Hall, MO

Jul 10: Milwaukee Turner Hall, WI

Jul 12: Minneapolis The Varsity, MN

Jul 13: Chicago Square Roots Festival, IL

Jul 14: Chicago Fitzgerald’s, IL

Jul 16: Detroit The Masonic, MI

Jul 17: Kent The Kent Stage, OH

Jul 19: Indianapolis The Vogue, IN

Jul 25 – Los Angeles The Regent, CA

Jul 26: Los Angeles The Regent, CA

Jul 28: Costa Mesa Pacific Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 30: Solana Beach Belly Up, CA

Aug 19: Menlo Park The Guild Theatre, CA

Aug 20: Menlo Park The Guild Theatre, CA

Aug 22: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Aug 23: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Aug 25: Portland The Aladdin, OR

Aug 28: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Aug 30: Denver The Summit, CO

Sep 01: Albuquerque The El Rey,NM

Sep 22: Derry Tupelo Music Hall, NH

Sep 23: Boston The Wilbur, MA

Sep 25: Albany Empire Live, NY

Sep 26: Rochester Water Street Music Hall, NY

Sep 27: Pittsburgh Jergel’s, PA

Sep 28: Falls Church The State Theatre, VA

Sep 30: Philadelphia Keswick Theater, PA

Oct 01: Patchogue Patchogue Theatre, NY

Oct 02: Norwalk District Music Hall, CT

Oct 04: New York Palladium Times Square, NY

Advertisement

Formed in 1977, X released seven studio albums from 1980 to 1993. After a long break, the band reunited in the early 2000s and has been touring ever since.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise's Daughter Suri Cruise's Name Change Is A Tribute To Mom Katie Holmes; DEETS