Tom Cruise's Daughter Suri Cruise's Name Change Is A Tribute To Mom Katie Holmes; DEETS

The 18-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise, has gained attention due to her recent name change. Previously going by Suri Cruise, she changed her name to 'Suri Noelle,' supposedly to honor her mother, Katie Holmes as per Page Six. A person close to the family claims that Suri decided to honor her mother by taking on Holmes' middle name, Noelle, as her surname. According to the source, "She is showing praise for her mother by using her middle name."

Suri Cruise seeking her own identity and privacy

Suri's decision to change her name is more than just a tribute to her famous parents; it reflects her desire to establish her own identity. As she prepares to enter adulthood, the new name represents a fresh start and a personal identity that she can call her own.

Furthermore, adopting the name 'Suri Noelle' is viewed as a strategic move to avoid the paparazzi, providing her with a layer of privacy as she enters her next stage of life, particularly as she prepares to begin college.

Suri made her new name official at her graduation from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music, Art, and Performing Arts, also known as the Fame School. Her role as Morticia Addams in the school's production of The Addams Family: A New Musical was credited to 'Suri Noelle' on the playbill, indicating public recognition of her chosen name.

Suri Cruise's relationship with mother Katie Holmes

While Suri has publicly embraced Suri Noelle, it is unclear whether the name change has been legally formalized. Despite her father Tom Cruise's continued absence from her life, Suri's decision reveals her strong bond with her mother, who has been her primary caregiver since her parents' public divorce in 2012. Katie Holmes, known for her role in Dawson's Creek, has expressed gratitude for motherhood, describing it as the greatest gift and privilege.

In March 2023, sources confirmed Tom Cruise's absence from Suri's life, claiming he played no part in her upbringing. His attention was elsewhere, particularly at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in London shortly after Suri's graduation, which clarifies the ongoing distance between father and daughter.

