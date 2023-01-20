What did Vanessa Hudgens comment about ex-boyfriend Austin Butler's voice after Elvis?

Ever since Austin Butler bagged the 2023 Golden Globe for his perfect portrayal of the legendary Elvis Presley in his biopic Elvis, fans questioned about the fact that why does he sound like Elvis even after the filming has ended. In fact, Austin Butler’s singing coach Irene Bartlett even opened up about Austin’s accent in Elvis and also talked about the change in his present speaking voice. This time, Austin’s ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens finally weighed in on the viral topic of discussion. Vanessa and Austin were first linked in 2011, post which they officially dated for a while. However, the couple broke up in 2020.

Austin Butler’s voice coach explained the possible reason behind the voice change

In an interview with ABC Gold Coast Austin Butler’s voice coach who helped him with his voice and accent opened up about the possible reason why he still sounds like Elvis even now and shared,

“Because of COVID shutdowns, he was working on it all the time and it’s difficult to switch off something you’ve spent so much focus [and] time on. You know, when he came into his singing lessons he was dressed in 50s-style gear. He was never going to be — and [director] Baz Luhrmann didn’t want him to be — an Elvis impersonator, that’s the last thing they wanted him to be. What they wanted was a true connection with the personality of Elvis and his story and that’s what Austin worked on.”

Is Austin Butler faking the accent?

When asked if Austin is faking his accent, his voice coach shared,

“I feel sorry people are saying that, you know, it’s still acting [but] he’s actually taken [the voice] on board,” she continued. “I don’t know how long that will last, or if it’s going to be there forever.” Irene added, “What you saw in that Golden Globes speech, that’s him. It’s genuine, it’s not put on.”

What does Vanessa Hudgens say about Austin Butler’s accent?

An Instagram post said “Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ accent is ‘genuine,’ might remain ‘forever’” citing the interview. The post had a comment from @ryinskott that said, “He went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting.” Vanessa Hudgens couldn't resist not responding to the comment which was screengrabbed and posted. She replied with a comment that said, “Crying.”

With just a one-word comment Vanessa Hudgens has managed to throw shade on her ex-boyfriend Elvis Presley's accent. The High School Musical star, dated the Elvis actor for almost nine years. While the couple broke up in 2020, Vanessa’s comment on Austin’s post definitely managed to gain a lot of attention.