What Do Rick Ross and Elvis Presley Have in Common? Rapper Reveals

Rapper Rick Ross claims that he has “a lot” in common with the King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley. In a series of Instagram stories, the Everyday Hustle rapper shared his visit to Graceland Presley's massive Memphis estate. "I just went on a tour throughout the crib," he said in the video. "Very enlightening. Elvis was a legend, an icon."

He shared glimpses of the singer’s prized possessions including 1958 Convair 880, an airplane he purchased in 1975 and named after his daughter Lisa Marie. Ross who owns Gulfstream G550 pointed out how both he and Presley have a shared love for airplanes. "As we all could see, me and Elvis had a lot of things in common... His ranch is Graceland, my ranch is Promise Land," he added.

The rapper showered praises and admiration for the legendary musician — who passed away in 1977 — saying, "I love the planes. I love he was a hustler. He was a man amongst the people." This wasn’t the first time Ross showed his love for Presley, in 2014 he released a song titled Elvis Presley Blvd. featuring Project Pat where he sang about “riding down” the iconic street in Memphis. The song also gave a shoutout to the late singer’s ex-wife Priscilla.

In an interview with People, while promoting his album Too Good to Be True in collaboration with Meek Mill, Ross spoke about the genre of songs and artists that dominate his music playlist. "Phil Collins, 'In the Air Tonight.' This is that yacht music right here," he said. "So when I talk about that sound, I know where to draw from. I know where I want inspiration from. I know where I need it. Timeless records,” he added.

Advertisement

Whenever he’s seeking inspiration he always dives into the archives that could be 30-40 years or even more to search the feeling he might be looking for. Another artist he mentioned was Gloria Estefan. “Welcome to Miami! You feel me? That's just that top-down, Miami s---. Let the top down. Matter of fact, leave the top at home,” he said at the mention of Estefan.