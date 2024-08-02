What Does Jason Momoa Thinks of Aging as He Turns 45? Source Reveals

Jason Momoa had a fantastic time celebrating his 45th birthday. An insider shared that the Aquaman actor is in great shape and maintains a positive attitude toward aging, saying life is great.

Momoa celebrated his birthday on Instagram, using the occasion to promote his vodka brand, Meili. In his caption, he bid farewell to 44 and hinted at an exciting year ahead, saying, "Farewell 44 all my aloha, everyone maybe we will have a lil @meilivodka this weekend I’ll check in and go live. Get your bottle of MEILI VODKA ready so we can have a toast to 45. This year is gonna be WILD. lots of surprises. See you soon, world. Aloha."

Momoa remains actively involved in his Meili company, expressing his love for being an entrepreneur. He even designed the vodka bottles himself, using recycled glass and featuring a Polynesian tattoo design, which reflects his environmental sensitivity and unique identity.

The source also mentioned that, aside from his career, Momoa often spends time with his girlfriend, 32-year-old actress Adria Arjona, who starred in Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and the thriller Blink Twice, directed by Zoë Kravitz. Arjona brings joy to his life, balancing adventurous activities with homebody moments. Both share an interest in nature and occasionally enjoy motorcycle riding together.

Jason Momoa was previously married to Lisa Bonet, but the couple separated in January 2022, and by January 2024, they had filed for divorce. They share two children and are currently co-parenting.

Momoa is now in a relationship with Adria Arjona, his co-star in the Netflix movie Sweet Girl. During the Basingstoke Comic Con in May, a fan asked Momoa about his love life. He confirmed that he is in a relationship but could not provide further details, promising that announcements would come soon.

Momoa and Arjona first appeared together in public just over a week after they started dating. On May 20, Momoa posted several photos from their recent trip to Japan on Instagram. The images show them enjoying dinner, splashing in water, and having fun with the wind in their hair, reflecting their newfound affection.

“We’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor,” Momoa captioned the post.

In mid-May, a source spoke to PEOPLE to confirm the authenticity of Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona's relationship. The insider noted that Momoa genuinely likes Arjona, describing her as a very nice and authentic person, much like himself. The source also highlighted Arjona's great sense of humor and their comfortable rapport.

TMZ captured photos of the couple together on the streets, and on May 22, they were photographed kissing in Nashville, confirming their relationship.

In June, at the LA screening of The Bikeriders, Momoa publicly mentioned Arjona for the first time in two years. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he revealed their mutual interest in motorbikes and humorously added, “My lady loves to ride… Any more reason for hugs.”

