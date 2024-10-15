What Happened Between Sean 'Diddy' Combs And Justin Bieber? History Behind Rapper's Warning To Singer Explored

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

An old video of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs giving young Justin Bieber a disguised warning has resurfaced online, stirring up controversy amid the music mogul’s arrest on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Despite his not-guilty plea, Diddy has been denied bail twice by separate federal judges since his September 16 arrest and is likely to remain behind bars until his May 2025 trial. Besides his abovementioned criminal charges, he is also facing dozens of sexual assault claims, potentially implicating his associates as well.

As the inquiry intensifies, several unsettling videos of the hip-hop star have returned to the spotlight, including one from his 2011 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with then-teenage sensation Justin Bieber.

During the episode, the duo discussed their close bond, but one particular remark from Diddy, which seemed harmless then but sounds suspicious now, has caught the attention of netizens.

When questioned by the talk show host about the origins of their friendship, Diddy responded, “I think that we have become friends in a strange way. It’s like Rob and Big.” The disgraced Bad Boy Records founder was alluding to skateboarder Rob Dyrdek and his bodyguard, Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin.

Referring to Bieber as a “little brother” at the time, Diddy, who also goes by P. Diddy or Puff Daddy, noted that the young singer was somebody the entire recording industry had their arms around, intending to protect him because he wasn’t just an exceptional artist but also a very nice person. “He’s one of the greatest kids you could ever know,” Diddy said of Bieber more than a decade ago.

Kimmel prompted Bieber to ask Diddy for a luxury car to prove how fond he was of him, to which Bieber replied that he had already received a Lamborghini; it was just in transit.

Kimmel inquired when the car for Bieber would arrive at the latest, to which Diddy replied, "He had the Lamborghini for a day or two, and he had access to the house. And he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television. Everything ain't for everybody."

It is this part of Bieber and Diddy’s 2011 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that went unnoticed then but is raising eyebrows now.

According to a US Weekly source, Bieber feels “disgusted” by the accusations against his former mentor. The tipster divulged to the outlet that the new dad has been “advised to stay as far away as possible from anything and everything” related to the now-incarcerated rapper and producer.

Another source for the same publication, meanwhile, added that Bieber “is in a hard place mentally right now as he struggles to come to terms with the allegations against Diddy.” The bond he shared with Diddy makes the accusations against him particularly tough to stomach, the source outlined.

Besides the aforementioned viral clip, there is also a video of a 15-year-old Bieber spending 48 hours with Diddy that has gone viral.

The Sorry singer, now 30, is yet to publicly comment on the situation; however, his noticeably glum appearance in recent sightings has raised concerns among fans, suggesting that the scandal may be taking a toll on him.

According to Daily Mail sources, Bieber feels isolated dealing with the revelations about Diddy and is sailing the waters alone. He apparently feels like there is no one who would understand his situation.

