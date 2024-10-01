What Happened To JJ Velazquez? Incident Explored As Sing Sing Actor Is Exonerated 23 Years After Wrongful Conviction

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to violence

Life is often not fair, despite a person behaving ethically and maintaining their best behavior. This is evident in the case of actor and activist Jon-Adrian "JJ" Velazquez, who was finally exonerated after spending over two decades in prison for a crime he did not commit.

Velazquez, who starred in the film Sing Sing, was convicted in 1999 of shooting and killing a former police officer named Albert Ward during a robbery at a Harlem gambling parlor. He was released from prison in 2021 after his sentence was commuted by then-Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In 2022, the Post-Conviction Justice Unit reopened an investigation into the case, where testing revealed that Velazquez’s DNA was absent from a mixture of DNA found on the betting slip handled by the shooter.

This development worked in Velazquez’s favor, as the DNA findings could have impacted the jury’s consideration of other trial evidence, including Velazquez’s alibi and the fact that no evidence directly connected him to the crime.

Speaking to reporters outside the court after all charges were cleared, Velazquez strongly stated, "It is so easy to imprison someone on frail facts, but the towering truth stands right behind us."

He further expressed his frustration and emphasized the need for reforms to prevent wrongful convictions and ensure that justice is served.

As reported by Entertainment, he added, "This isn’t a celebration. This is an indictment of the system."

Meanwhile, Colman Domingo, Velazquez's co-star in Sing Sing, expressed his joy and relief at the news of his exoneration in a conversation with PEOPLE. "This moves me to tears. It is his commitment to his own justice that led to justice finally being served. It came late, but it came, and JJ can lovingly, joyfully, and purposefully live again," said Domingo.

He described JJ as an extraordinary man who has been a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform and has worked to raise awareness about the issue. Furthermore, JJ has been involved in various initiatives, including the Voices From Within education program, which aims to address the epidemic of crime and incarceration.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

