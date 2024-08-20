Star Wars Series The Acolyte Has Been Canceled Ahead Of Season 2

The Acolyte, hailed by Star Wars, has been canceled at Disney+ after a hit first season. The show premiered on the streamer on June 4 and was well-received by the audience. However, the sci-fi series received an average rating from the critics. According to reports from Deadline, the creator of the series, Lesley Headland, had a word with the producers on the future of The Acolyte and called it a wrap on Disney+.

As per various media outlets, the show could not maintain its consistency of staying on top. The first week after the release of season 1, The Acolyte managed to gain nearly 4.7 million views and grab the first position in the ratings. After five days, the total view count reached 11.1 million, with the series trending in the top 10.

Despite picking up the pace in its initial week, the show saw a major drop in its viewership as well as the ratings. Meanwhile, the story of The Acolyte was set 100 years before Star Wars took place.

Amandla Stenberg took up the lead role in the show, portraying the characters of twins, Osha and Mae. As per the storyline, the twins got separated in their childhood, and both had different upbringings. While Osha trains under a Jedi master to become a Padawan, Mae is a supporter of the dark side.

As per the synopsis of the show, “A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes but discovers the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

Apart from Stenberg, the series also stars Lee Jung-jae, Charlie Barnett, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, Manny Jacinto, Dean-Charles Chapman and Joonas Suotamo.

In her interviews with the media portal, Headland revealed that she had a couple of ideas to be pitched for the second season of the series.

Meanwhile, the banner, Lucasfilms, under which the show had been running, released their first successful project on Disney+, titled The Mandalorian. Continuing from the web series, The Mandalorian & Grogu will soon be a feature film. The second season of Ahsoka, the show that ran before The Acolyte, has been renewed by the company.

The Acolyte is not the first hit show to be cancelled after releasing a bunch of episodes. Last week, Prime Video’s historical drama, My Lady Jane, was cancelled at the streamer ahead of season 2. Looking at the pattern, the experts have claimed that the streaming models need a change.

The first season of The Acolyte is available to stream on Disney+.

