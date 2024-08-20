'No, I Didn't Care...': Michael Keaton Jokes He Got A 'Big, Fun, Nice Check' From Batgirl

Michael Keaton’s Batman is still iconic, even though there have been more iterations of the character since then. The actor was set to reprise his role as the caped crusader in the Batgirl film. The film has since been deleted from existence, with Warner Bros. Discovery pulling the plugin in 2022. But the actor seems unfazed even though the film was mostly completed.

There were internet campaigns to get the film released, but nothing moved the studio’s resolve. It was permanently banished to the dumps, at least for now.



Leslie Grace was all set to star as Batgirl. But she found herself grounded before she could soar alongside Keaton's Dark Knight. The cast also included J.K. Simmons and Brendan Fraser. The latter was slated to play the villain Firefly.

In a recent interview with GQ, Keaton talked about his feelings regarding the cancellation of the film. While one might think he would be sad about it, he seemed quite unbothered.

The actor said, "No, I didn't care one way or another. Big, fun, nice check." His nonchalant attitude suggests that the Batgirl project's fate didn't keep him up at night. However, he did express empathy for the film's directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Keaton said, "I like those boys. They're nice guys. I pull for them. I want them to succeed, and I think they felt very badly, and that made me feel bad. Me? I'm good."

Advertisement

Keaton's return to the Batman universe wasn't limited to Batgirl's ill-fated venture. He also reprised his role as the Caped Crusader in The Flash, which hit theaters in June 2023. That film premiered to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike and failed to impress at the box office as well. But Keaton’s performance was praised a lot.

As for Arbi and Fallah, the directors behind Batgirl, their disappointment was immense when the project got shelved. Yet they still praised the cast and crew's dedication, calling it a privilege to work with fantastic actors like Simmons, Keaton, and Fraser.

Brendan Fraser, 55, also once talked about his feelings about the abrupt cancelation of the Batgirl film.

In an interview with Variety, the actor profusely praised Leslie Grace’s dynamic performance in Batgirl. He also talked about the practical effects and storytelling, which he was excited about. But it just wasn’t to be.

Advertisement

While Batgirl's wings may be clipped, for now, the DCEU continues to evolve, starting with Superman: Legacy.

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry’s Friends Are Sad He Was 'Surrounded By Enablers’; Arrests In His Case ‘Have Brought Back A Lot Of Feelings' For Them, Says Source