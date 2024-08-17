Korean 'Prince of Asia' Jang Keun Suk opens up on battle with Thyroid cancer and ongoing recovery

On August 16, Jang Keun Suk, the acclaimed South Korean actor, also dubbed the ‘Prince of Asia,’ opened up about his recent battle with thyroid cancer and ongoing recovery. Known for his roles in beloved dramas like You're Beautiful and Love Rain, Jang Keun Suk’s revelation comes as a shocker for both fans and admirers alike.

Jang Keun Suk's agency, Craft42 ENT, shared with a K-meida outlet, Ilgan Sports that the actor was diagnosed with thyroid cancer around October of last year. After navigating the initial stages of his diagnosis, he underwent successful surgery in May. “The surgery was successful, and he has recovered his health again,” the agency reported. They emphasized that Jang is now focusing on his health, attending regular check-ups, and striving to maintain his well-being.

Furthermore, in a heartfelt YouTube video titled “Hello, this is Jang Keun Suk. I have something to confess,” Jang Keun Suk took to his channel to address his fans directly. He explained that he had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer and underwent surgery two weeks prior to the video’s release. “I was afraid that many people would worry, so I couldn’t tell you,” he admitted. Despite the challenges, he expressed relief and gratitude, noting that the surgery had gone well and that he was optimistic about his recovery. “I’m glad I can talk about it now. And now that I’ve regained my health, I’m going on a trip,” he shared with a hopeful tone.

Meanwhile, Jang Keun Suk’s journey from a child model to a renowned actor has been marked by both triumphs and tribulations. Starting his career as a child model and making his acting debut in the 1997 sitcom Selling Happiness, Jang Keun Suk quickly rose to fame with roles in dramas like Beethoven Virus and You're Beautiful. His career spanned diverse roles, from historical dramas to music-themed films, solidifying his status as a versatile performer. Despite facing controversies and a hiatus in Korea, he made a successful comeback with roles in shows like Produce 101 and Switch - Change the World.

Jang Keun Suk recently made an appearance on Netflix Korea’s show The Influencer. By sharing his experience, Jang Keun Suk aims to inspire others facing difficult times, proving that even in the face of adversity, hope and recovery are possible.

