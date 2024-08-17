What Is Ketamine? Find Out As Matthew Perry’s Stepdad Opens Up About His Death

It will be almost a whole year since fans around the world felt the heartbreak of Matthew Perry’s passing. After it was revealed that the drug Ketamine was one of the contributors to Perry’s demise, there has been a surge in curiosity about this fatal drug. Now, after recent shocking charges, his family, especially his stepfather, Keith Morrisson, is opening up about the family’s reaction to new updates and how he hopes that there can be a solution to this drug crisis.

The term Ketamine has gone viral on the internet. But what is Ketamine, and how exactly did this drug play a fatal part in our dear FRIENDS star’s death? The 17 Again star was receiving ketamine infusion therapy to address anxiety and depression, but it wasn't the monitored therapy doses that killed him. His last session occurred over a week before his death.

According to prosecutors, Perry sought out unregulated doses of the restricted narcotic and developed an "out of control" addiction to it. Ketamine, a psychedelic anesthetic, is a popular party drug that has lately been discovered to be a viable alternative treatment for some mental diseases, but it also contains severe medical dangers.

Recently, shocking updates have come up in the case of FRIENDS star Mathew Perry’s Death. After a long wait, the Federal Bureau has announced charges against five suspects in relation to Perry’s death, who passed away at the age of 54 in 2023.

Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, opened up about law enforcement efforts and what the family’s reaction was like to the charges. The Dateline anchor said, “We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously.”

Morrison also gave out an official statement and mentioned, “We look forward to justice taking its course, and we’re grateful for the exceptional work of the multiple agencies whose agents investigated Matthew’s death."

The conversation around drugs and the illegal consumption of them has been a big point of conversation since Perry’s death. Keith is also hopeful of seeing a tangible change, and he said, “We’re hoping unscrupulous suppliers of dangerous drugs will get the message.”

Matthew Perry’s death brought a huge shock to the fans of the show FRIENDS. According to a report obtained from the portal People, the reason for the 17 Again actor’s death was revealed to be the acute effects of ketamine. Initially, the nature of his death was determined to be ‘accidental.’

There had been a lot of suspicion around Perry’s death, and fans had long suspected that drugs might have played a big role in his passing. Several charges were announced against Jasveen Sangha, who U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada alleged is known as "The Ketamine Queen," and Dr. Salvador Plascencia, a licensed physician, on August 15.

Previously, Perry’s personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, causing death. The Department of Justice announced that Erik Fleming and Dr. Mark Chavez were also charged separately for conspiracy to distribute ketamine. Fans of the actor have expressed their condolences to the Actor’s family and are now hoping for quick arrests as well.

