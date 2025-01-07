What Is Lena Waithe's Rumored Cheating Scandal With Cynthia Erivo? All You Need Need To Know

Lena Waithe was once married to film executive and producer Alana Mayo. The two had met back in 2017 when Waithe won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Master of None.

However, things soon became very uncomfortable between them, and the couple headed for a divorce. After getting married in 2019, the two announced that they had separated and got divorced in 2020. With that came along the cheating rumors about Waithe.

Per reports, Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo had first met each other back in 2018 during the annual Met Gala. Following this, Waithe took to Instagram and gushed that she finally found her “sis.”

Soon, when the divorce news surfaced, Bossip reported that Waithe had been consistently unfaithful to Mayo throughout their marriage. The outlet also reported that Waithe had instantly moved on with Cynthia Erivo as soon as she called it quits with her former wife.

While neither Cynthia Erivo nor Lena Waithe confirmed or denied the cheating rumors, a lot of situations seemingly made these rumors true. Cynthia Erivo and the Emmy award-winner were seen together very frequently.

In 2021, both the Broadway star and Lena Waithe were pictured together at a Rhude fashion show. Further, in 2022, the duo was reportedly seen holding hands at the Alvin Ailey Spirit Gala. That same year, Cynthia Erivo wrote a birthday message to Waithe on social media.

In her Instagram post, the Wicked star mentioned, "Today is when we celebrate a woman whose heart is bigger than the body that houses it. Happy birthday @lenawaithe I...You know the rest!"

This caption led people to believe that Erivo was implying that she loves Waithe.

