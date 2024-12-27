Cynthia Erivo Teases New Powerful Song She Co-Wrote for Wicked Sequel: 'The Cast and Crew Were Crying'

Cynthia Erivo has repeatedly proven that she is extraordinarily talented, whether in acting or singing. Now, it seems we will also be impressed by her songwriting skills. The actress recently revealed that she co-wrote a song for the second part of Wicked.

Erivo appeared on a recent episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, during which she shared that she worked alongside Stephen Schwartz, the original songwriter for the musical, to create a new song for Wicked: For Good. She said, “We definitely had some collaboration on my one," according to Entertainment Weekly.

The performer stated that the song would likely be an emotional experience for listeners, saying, “I don't know if you're ready for it." The actress revealed that she loved the track and recalled that, during filming, "the cast and crew were crying."

She continued, “So I don't know. And I don't know if that's just because they were emotional that day or if that's what the song does.” Erivo described the track as very “special,” adding, “I don't want to give you any more than that.” Without sharing further details, the actress expressed, “I have a feeling that even the title will move you.”

As for the first installment of Wicked, the filmmakers did not add any new songs to the adaptation of the 2003 musical. The film features an ensemble cast, including Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Peter Dinklage, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, and many others.

Regarding the upcoming second installment of the musical, it is reportedly set to be released in theaters on November 21, 2025. According to Entertainment Weekly, Erivo, who plays Elphaba, revealed that the second part will also include another original song, primarily performed by Ariana Grande (who plays Glinda), in addition to Erivo's song.

