What Is Robert Herjavec's Net Worth? Exploring The Shark Tank Star's Wealth And Fortune

Robert Herjavec, a Croatian-Canadian businessman and entrepreneur is widely recognized for his appearance as one of the sharks on the hit reality TV show Shark Tank. With his keen business acumen and strategic investments on the show, Herjavec has established himself as one of the most reliable and prominent figures not only on the show but also in the entrepreneurial world outside, where he is recognized for founding and leading multiple business ventures. Hence, in this article, we are exploring Robert Harjavec’s net worth, which is surely hefty, given his portfolio of successful entrepreneurial endeavors.

What is Robert Herjavec's Net Worth? (Estimated $300 million)

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Robert Herjavec’s net worth in 2024 stands tall at $300 million. Best known for the reality business TV series Shark Tank, Robert along with other sharks on the show assesses startup business proposals put forth by the contestants. Additionally, he has also appeared on the Canadian version of the show, titled Dragon’s Den.

Early Life — An immigrant’s story of success

Robert Herjavec was born in 1962 in Varazdin, SFR, Yugoslavia (present-day Croatia), and spent his childhood in Zbjeg before immigrating to Canada with his family in 1970 at the age of eight. Growing up in former Yugoslavia was particularly challenging for the Herjavec family because their patriarch was often jailed for speaking against the communist government. According to Robert Herjavec himself, the family arrived in a foreign land with only a suitcase and $20 in their possession.

The other part of Herjavec’s life unfolded in Toronto, Canada, where Robert attended school while his father earned $75 per week as a factory worker.

Immigrating to Canada, however, did not make the current millionaire's life any easier though. Young Robert was often ridiculed by his peers for hailing from a lower economic class. Nevertheless, Herjavec persevered, graduating from the University of Toronto with a Degree in English Literature and Political Science in 1984, which obviously did nothing to help him become the business mogul that he is today.

Until Herjavec found his true calling in life, he worked as a waiter, and a newspaper boy, and took up other minimum-wage jobs to help support his family.

From working as an Unpaid Intern to finding success as an Entrepreneur

While juggling the aforementioned minimum wage jobs, Robert secured a position as a third AD in the film industry. However, due to inconsistent schedules, there were often long breaks and loss of pay between productions.

To continue earning money during these periods, Herjavec found Himself applying for all kinds of odd jobs, one of which involved selling computer equipment for a company called Logiquest. Although he wasn't qualified, he convinced the management of the firm to take him as an unpaid intern for six months. Robert’s hard work and dedication paid off soon enough, and he climbed the corporate ladder to become the GM of the company.

Finding himself wanting more, Herjavec left Logiquest in 1990 to create his own company called BRAK Systems. The company specialized in internet security software, and Robert built the entire venture from his basement. Fast forward to ten years later, AT&T Canada bought BRAK Systems in 2000 for over $30 million.

After a short hiatus from entrepreneurial work, Robert returned to the market once again in 2003. His next project was The Herjavec Group. Herjavec's most successful venture to date, The Herjavec Group, emerged as one of Canada's fastest-growing software companies in 2020. Similar to his previous business endeavors, this company specializes in internet security and services. Additionally, The Herjavec Group stands as one of Canada's leading providers of IT security services.

Shark Tank — This is how Robert Herjavec became a household name

On Shark Tank, Herjavec is joined by fellow sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, and Lori Greiner.

Appearing as a shark on the show, Herjavec has invested in several ideas brought forth by the contestants. One of his most successful investments was $100,000 in a company called Tipsy Elves in exchange for a 10% equity share. The company announced in 2018 that it had generated $70 million in sales since its launch.

Writing Career — Robert Herjavec has penned multiple self-help and finance books

Herjavec’s first book, Driven: How to Succeed in Business and Life was released in 2010. In 2013, he released The Will to Win: Leading, Competing, Succeeding. In 2016, Herjavec published his third book, titled You Don't Have to Be a Shark: Creating Your Own Success.

Personal Life — Divorce Issues and finding Love again

In 1990, Robert married his first wife Diane Plese. After 24 years of marriage, however, the couple called it quits. Finalizing their divorce in 2016, Robert paid $25 million in a settlement. The couple are also parents to three kids, two daughters and a son.

In 2015, Robert Herjavec participated in the 20th season of Dancing with the Stars. He was paired with a dancer from Australia named Kym Johnson. The couple finished in sixth place on the show but won in real life. Kym and Herjavec ended up getting married in 2016, and a year later, in 2017, they welcomed twins into the world.

Robert Herjavec’s Awards and Accolades

In 2012, the entrepreneur was awarded the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the category of Technology. The same year, Herjavec became a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for Outstanding Service to Canada.

Real Estate

Robert Herjavec owns numerous real estate properties throughout the USA and Canada.

In 2000, while he was still wedded to Plese, Robert paid $7 million for a mansion in Toronto. Post their divorce, in March 2020, he sold it for $17.4 million.

In 2019, Robert bought a home in Hidden Hills, California, for $14.6 million, which he sold in May 2021 for $17.5 mil.

In July of that year, Herjavec acquired a 6,200-square-foot New York condo for $34.5 million and also invested $26 million in a new mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

