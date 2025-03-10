What Is the Surprising Bridgerton Connection in Simone Ashley’s New Movie, Picture This? Actress Reveals

Simone Ashley, known for playing Kate Sharma in Bridgerton, recently shared a surprising connection between her Netflix role and her latest rom-com, Picture This.

The Prime Video film, in which she stars as photographer Pia, features a key scene filmed at Syon Park Conservatory in Brentford, London.

This location holds special meaning for Bridgerton fans, as it was the setting for Lady Danbury’s ball in Season 2, where Kate and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) had their tense first meeting.

Ashley acknowledged the connection during an interview with Swooon, saying, “Yeah, that was kind of weird.” Her Picture This co-star, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who plays her love interest Charlie, was unaware of the connection. “I didn’t realize you’d done that there,” he admitted. Ashley reflected on the moment, calling the location “very nostalgic.”

In Bridgerton, the Syon Park Conservatory scene marked the beginning of Kate and Anthony’s enemies-to-lovers dynamic. After an intense horse race, Kate overheard Anthony discussing his criteria for a wife, which led to immediate friction. Their love story eventually blossomed, making their first meeting an iconic moment in the series.

In contrast, Picture This uses the same location for a romantic and joyful occasion. The conservatory serves as the backdrop for Pia’s sister’s wedding, where Pia and Charlie reconcile, leading to their happy ending.

Ashley is embracing the rom-com genre with Picture This and is open to taking on more projects in the future. She mentioned that she would love to do another romantic comedy and shared her appreciation for the genre, saying it inspires hope in love.

She added that watching rom-coms gives people the idea that love is possible, which made her excited to be part of that world.

She also shared her favorite romantic comedies, which include My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Other Woman, Notting Hill, Love Actually, and When Harry Met Sally. With Picture This, Ashley is solidifying her place as a rising star in the rom-com space.

While Picture This introduces Ashley to rom-com fans, Bridgerton viewers are eager to see her return in Season 4. Details about the upcoming season remain under wraps, but Kate and Anthony’s storyline is expected to continue.