Bridgerton: Simone Ashley Reveals How It Feels to Reunite With Jonathan Bailey Ahead of Season 4 Return; Says Chemistry is 'Effortless’
Discover what Simone Ashley had to say about going back on the set of Bridgerton, as she, alongside Jonathan Bailey, will be featured in the new season of the show.
When news broke that Simone Ashley, who played Kate Sharma, and Jonathan Bailey, who portrayed Anthony Bridgerton, would be returning for Bridgerton Season 4, many fans were ecstatic. After all, they are one of the most beloved on-screen couples!
Speaking about her return to the show’s set, Ashley shared her thoughts during the New York City premiere of her new film, Picture This. In an interview with People magazine, she said that for the cast, returning to the Bridgerton series feels like stepping into a time capsule. “Time doesn't move [there] as much as we do outside,” she explained, adding that it feels like coming home—“and it is a comfort zone for sure.”
When asked if she and Bailey effortlessly fall back into their on-screen chemistry upon returning to set, Ashley responded with a confident “yes,” calling it “effortless.”
For the unversed, Ashley and Bailey, who led Season 2 of the Netflix series, also appeared in Season 3, which focused on the love story between Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton. Now, in the upcoming Season 4—led by Luke Newton and Yerin Ha—fans can look forward to seeing Ashley and Bailey again, as confirmed by Netflix.
For those who want to relive past seasons or watch Bridgerton for the first time, Seasons 1 to 3 are available on Netflix.
As for Ashley’s latest project, Picture This is directed by Prarthana Mohan and features a talented cast, including Simone Ashley, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Sindhu Vee, Luke Fetherston, Anoushka Chadha, and more.
