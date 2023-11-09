The Vampire Diaries: Exploring 7 big differences between Nina Dobrev starrer show and the books

Before it was a successful television series, The Vampire Diaries was a popular series of novels, and there were significant distinctions between the Vampire Diaries books and the TV. Adapting a literary work entailed making certain adjustments, whether it was modifying the appearance of someone or completely changing the characters. Some alterations were favorable, while others are not, but these creative decisions were unquestionably a part of the book-to-screen process. Typically, changes are made to improve the filming process.

There was no better feeling than learning that a beloved book was adapted into a film or television series, as it promised more time spent with beloved characters. Of course, this does not always work out, but in the case of The Vampire Diaries, the show was extremely popular. It was so successful that it spawned two spin-off shows. There had been numerous successful television adaptations of novels, and TVD was based on a series of books by L. J. Smith. Smith's story served as the foundation for the CW series.

ALSO READ: Top 8 reasons why The Vampire Diaries is better than Twilight

In the books, Elena and Caroline were rivals

One of the show's highlights was the relationship amongst the group of teenage women in the CW's Vampire Diaries series. However, one of those friendships did not exist in the books. Caroline and Elena were not friends in the novels, although Bonnie and Elena were.

One of the most notable contrasts between the books and the TV show was that Caroline and Elena were rivals in the books. Caroline competed for the same boys' attention as Elena and even tried to uncover Elena's secret in the novels. There were hints of that relationship in the show, as Caroline and Elena each developed feelings for Matt and Stefan, but they ultimately supported one another.

Elena and Katherine's relationship was distinct

If there's one difference between The Vampire Diaries books and the TV, it was the connection between Elena and Katherine. In the Vampire Diaries television series, the doppelganger narrative became extremely crucial. However, their inclusion in the novels did not miraculously connect the two characters.

Instead, the two bear an uncanny likeness in the novels, but there was a totally different explanation behind it. This was due to the fact that they were half-sisters. Elena and Katherine had the same mother in the Vampire Diaries novels.

In the books, vampires had more abilities

In the Vampire Diaries television series, vampires had a wide range of abilities. They were stronger than humans, moved faster, healed faster, had the capacity to compel people to do their bidding, and could practically live forever under the appropriate conditions. All of this holds true for both mediums.

Advertisement

However, in the novels, they could also shapeshift. Damon, in particular, made frequent use of the crow form throughout the novels. The television series appeared to have planned to employ that talent as well, as there was a lot of focus on crows surrounding Elena in the premiere episode. That notion, however, had definitely been abandoned.

Stefan ingested Elena's blood

Stefan refused to sip Elena's blood when they first met. Although it was something he loved and wished to accomplish, his attitude toward avoiding ingesting human blood was critical, especially given how he transformed into a ripper when he did. He did eventually suck her blood at points, largely to help them bond and because Elena trusted him not to overdo it with her. Stefan drank her blood on a more regular basis in the Vampire Diaries books.

Elena was in love with Stefan, not Damon

Another significant distinction between The Vampire Diaries novels and the TV program was that Elena preferred Stefan Salvatore over his brother Damon in the novels. While this was true at the beginning of the TV series, Elena finally ended up with Damon. It was one of those things that had been altered because of actor chemistry. Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev were electrifying together, to the point where fans wanted them to be together from the first episode, even if they weren't pals yet.

Elena's journals were a big deal in the novels

Elena's notebooks were an important component of the story in the book series. Elena wrote about everything in her life in those journals in the novels, including Stefan's vampire status, and Caroline discovered it and wanted everyone in town to know the truth about him. In the Vampire Diaries pilot, Elena wrote in her journal, although this object was rarely seen again. Stefan also kept notebooks, but they were largely used to discuss the history of vampires and the town.

Elena was a mean girl in the books

Elena's personality underwent a significant change between the Vampire Diaries books and television program. Elena was not as sweet in the books as she was on the show. She'd even been dubbed an ice queen because of her demeanor. Anyone who has read the novels understands how true this was.

Advertisement

Elena came across as a harsh girl who was frequently self-centered. When she first saw Stefan, she even declared that he belonged to her, as if he were a prize. Both Elenas were popular in high school, yet the book Elena wore her popularity like a badge of honor, while the TV Elena was just a regular girl.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Vampire Diaries: Why did Elena choose Damon over Stefan? EXPLAINED