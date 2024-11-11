What Twists Can Fans Expect From Penguin Season Finale? Find Out As Makers Spill Beans

The Penguin has been one of the most talked-about shows of the year. While the actors and storyline are well received by the audience, the first season is nearing its end.

While the first seven episodes of the series have been intense, the viewers got to see some significant twists in the season finale. Creator Lauren Lefranc has spilled the beans over the last episode of the season, which is dramatic, with some unexpected plots creeping in to leave the audience in shock.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the showrunner discussed how the finale episode was created and the show's future beyond the eighth episode.

When asked about the Finale flashback segment in the last episode, LeFranc stated that the scene between Oz and his mother was inclined towards working on the former’s survival instincts and relaxing his mother amidst the whole situation building up.

The show's creator added, “He previously told Sofia a story about how his mom didn’t get out of bed for weeks after his brothers died. He feels like he’s lost his mother, in a way.”

Speaking of the character further, she continued, “He can feel she’s detached, and he has to win back her attention and assure her it’s okay. That it’s actually better now. It’s easier because she won’t have to feed as many mouths.”

Further, the showrunner also discussed a scene between Oz and Sofia. At the end of the season, Sofia, played by Christin Milioti, is disappointed and resigns. Breaking down the shot, LeFranc said, “She would’ve liked to have won the day. I think she had everything at her fingertips, yet her biggest crutch was her rage and anger towards Oz.”

Meanwhile, when asked whether the show would continue after the first season, the creator claimed that if there are better stories to tell the world, she would definitely work on the idea.

As for the cast of Penguin, the series stars Cristin Milioti, Colin Farell, Clancy Brown, and Mark Strong, among others.

The first season is available to stream on HBO Max.

