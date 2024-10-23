What Was Autumn Crittendon's Cause Of Death? Reason Behind 16 and Pregnant Star's Tragic Passing Revealed

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to drugs and death

The reason for the death of 16 & Pregnant star Autumn Crittendon has now come to light, three months after her passing. On October 22, a representative of the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner announced that Crittendon died as a result of the toxicity of the synthetic opioids fentanyl and para/meta-fluorofentanyl.

She died accidentally on July 20. The Henrico County Police responded to a report of an unresponsive female, only to find her deceased at a residence in Sandston, Virginia. Doctors transported her to the hospital, but she was already dead, having succumbed to the effects of delayed medical intervention. She was 27 years old.

After her death, her sister Misty took to Facebook, sharing a childhood photograph of the two of them, accompanied by the hashtags #JusticeforAutumn and #CrittendonStrong. Crittendon's mother-in-law, Tiffany Oxley, also expressed her grief on Facebook, posting a heartfelt message on July 22, just days after Autumn's death.

Oxley spoke of her sorrow over losing Autumn and how she believed she had been taken much too soon. Oxley had been an active user on social media and often liked posts featuring Crittendon with her children.

In January 2023, she uploaded a photo of Autumn with her children, praising her by writing, "Look at that amazing lady with her most handsome young men and a beautiful little girl."

Furthermore, MTV's Teen Mom reality series also posted a tribute in Crittendon's memory. In the post, they expressed extreme grief and offered prayers for the family and her friends in these stressful moments.

The statement read, "We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Autumn Crittendon. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time."

While expecting her first son Drake, Crittendon participated in MTV’s 16 And Pregnant, season 5. She gave birth to three kids, two boys, and one girl. Crittendon’s tragic fate has shocked and saddened many of those who loved her and her family members. However, they have positive memories regarding the time when they met her on 16 & Pregnant and remember her mainly as the perfect mother.

