Richard Simmons, the popular fitness trainer who passed away at 76 in Los Angeles at his residence on July 13, left his fans and family with avoid in their hearts. Now, one month after his death, the fitness icon's cause of death has finally been revealed.

Richard's death was accidental, with complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor, according to the LA Coroner's office, which confirmed the cause of death in a call to Lenny on August 21.

Other than the prescription Richard had been prescribed and no indications of foul play, the toxicology report was negative. The family has expressed gratitude to everyone for their love and support during this moment of immense grief.

One day after celebrating his 76th birthday, the fitness instructor was discovered dead by his longtime housekeeper on July 13, as his spokesperson, Tom Estey, confirmed to PEOPLE.

At first, the cause of his death was deferred because more testing was required. According to earlier reports, Simmons fell at home on July 12 after experiencing vertigo. The fitness icon reportedly told his housekeeper that he might go to the doctor the next day if he continued to feel unwell.

Simmons had a major influence on millions of people through his upbeat workout videos and support of a healthy lifestyle. Lenny, his brother, emphasizes that his true concern and commitment to serving others are what he wants the world to remember about him and the joy he brought to life.

