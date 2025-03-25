What Will Happen to Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's Bodies After Suspicious Deaths? Actor's Alleged Wish May Cause Trouble for Kids

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s deaths might face new complications amid the actor’s children wanting to learn about their father’s last wishes. Weeks have passed since the autopsies were conducted on the couple’s bodies, but it is still unclear where the remains of the Oscar-winning actor and his wife will be buried in New Mexico or will be transported across the state lines.

Amid the decision about the burial remains to be taken by the three children of Hackman, Laura Cowan, the estate planning attorney, conversed with the Daily Mail and revealed that “if his children wanted his remains handled in California, and he left no legally binding burial or cremation instructions, what happens next is a combination of state laws, family dynamics, and logistics.”

The lawyer further added, “If Gene’s children disagree about what should happen to his body, and no written directive exists, things can get complicated.”

The French Connection star, his wife, and their dog were mysteriously found dead on February 18. The Santa Fe sheriff informed the police officials about the tragic news, who identified the bodies at 12:30 a.m. the next day.

As per the statement from the authorities, Hackman passed away at the age of 95, following his suffering from severe heart disease. As for Arakawa, the medical reports suggest that the classical pianist passed away due to severe respiratory illness caused by coming in contact with infected rodents. Hackman’s wife was 64 at the time of her death.

