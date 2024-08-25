When Is M Night Shyamalan's Trap Getting Digital, Blu Ray And 4K Release? Here's All We Know

All that you see sometimes is not true. The psychological thriller Trap has taken fear and madness to the next level. A serial killer is on the loose, and a singer's concert is set up for the killer to catch him. But is he out among hundreds of people? The movie was released on August 2 and has intrigued fans for another sequel.

Fans are now waiting for the movie to be released digitally and on Blu-ray along with the 4K release. So, folks, the dates are out.

The movie will digitally be available by the end of August 2024. The Warner Bros. movie will officially be available to premium users’ ownership at home and for a 48-hour rental basis on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and more. On the other hand, the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, 4K Blu-ray, and all other streaming places will be available by November 5, 2024.

A bonus with the 4K and Blu-ray release date, Warner Bros. Discovery will also include the bonus elements upon the release. It will include interviews, deleted scenes, and more. It will also feature the whole movie setup, the bloopers, the SWAT scene, deleted scenes, the star's experience on the set, and much more.

The movie directed and written by M. Night Shyamalan said he had pitched the concert scenario as The Silence of the Lamb if it were a Taylor Swift concert. It's based on a real-life sting operation led by Operation Flagship during a concert of an artist in 1985.

Advertisement

Talking about the movie, the plot revolves around a concert by a singer, Lady Raven. Cooper Adams. A firefighter takes his daughter to the concert to score good grades. As they reach the concert stage, the entire center is packed with people. Adam asks one of the crew members why the SWAT team was there, and he tells him that a serial killer by the name of The Butcher is lured to come here.

It's a trap set up by the team to catch him. As time passes, Adam is worried that the killer will make his daughter its next target. But is it what is seen? Isn't Cooper the Butcher? Watch the movie to know what happens next.

ALSO READ: Morning Show Actor Jon Hamm Reveals His Desire to Collaborate with Co-Star Jennifer Aniston in a Romantic Comedy: 'Wouldn’t Say No'