Where Did Rebel Wilson And Ramona Agruma Tie The Knot? Everything To Know About Their Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma tied the knot in an extravagant wedding on Saturday, September 28 at the private Cala di Volpe Hotel situated at Porto Cervo in Sardinia, Italy. They had over 60 guests attending the intimate wedding ceremony by the breathtaking seaside. The couple revealed their relationship to the public in June 2022. They also have a baby girl together, whom they welcomed in November 2022.

The newlywed couple expressed to Vogue how emotional the ceremony was for them and went on to gush about the warmth of their beach wedding. As per Ramona Agruma, 40, the couple also treasured Sardinia because it was a place they visited early in their relationship and created special memories. They fell in love with its romantic charm and for their wedding, they decided to have a destination celebration with only close relatives and friends invited.

Wilson and Agruma both wore custom wedding dresses designed for them by Pronovias, which the couple described as "duets." Ramona told Vogue, "We didn’t want to look too similar, but we both have a classic taste. We wanted to wear traditional white bridal dresses and thought the dresses from Pronovias were gorgeous."

Sardinia held particular importance in terms of chronology since it was the place where Wilson and Agruma went for their first vacation together in June 2022. Their love story started at that time, and after about a year of dating, they got engaged on Valentine’s Day at Disneyland.

The Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram to announce her relationship with a sweet caption, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess." Later on, Rebel and Ramona were overjoyed to welcome their daughter Royce Lillian in November 2022 via surrogate.

Agruma gushed about their Italian wedding destination to the outlet, "The Sardinian setting was so gorgeous—it wasn’t exactly the most convenient place to have a wedding, especially with not much notice for our loved ones—but it was stunning." Following the wedding ceremony, they held the reception at a nearby restaurant, Pedri Garden.

During their nuptials ceremony, the partners made vows to each other, which none of them had heard until then. Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma agreed that it was indeed very emotional to hear them for the first time. Surrounded by family and close friends with good food, wine, and entertainment, the duo said that they had the perfect wedding. Wilson most recently shared glimpses of their Paris honeymoon on social media.

