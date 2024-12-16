Which Law School Is Kim Kardashian Studying From? Find Out Her Academic History

Kim Kardashian has achieved significant academic success on her journey to becoming a lawyer. Recently, the businesswoman shared an update on her law studies, revealing impressive results on her midterm exams.

While she continues to balance her law studies with her business ventures, including the launch of her SKIMS pop-up store, Kardashian remains committed to her goal of becoming a licensed attorney. Here's a closer look at which law school she is studying at, her academic history, and the inspiration behind her legal career.

Unlike traditional law students, Kim Kardashian is not enrolled in a state-accredited law school. Instead, she is pursuing a unique path known as reading the law, which is legal education through apprenticeship.

In California, this route allows students to study law by interning with practicing lawyers and passing key exams like the First-Year Law Students' Examination, commonly called the baby bar exam.

Kardashian recently opened up about her current studies, which are focused on constitutional law. Speaking to Savannah Guthrie during an interview at Rockefeller Center, she shared, "I'm still studying. I'm actually in constitutional law 1 and 2 right now. It's my toughest; not the biggest fan of it, I've been sharing my struggle."

Despite the challenges, Kardashian has made impressive progress in her academic journey. "I took a midterm yesterday. I got 100 percent and then I got a 95 percent on my other midterm. So I feel, that gives me that boost of confidence again just to push through," she said, indicating that she is determined to continue working hard towards her ultimate goal: passing the bar exam and becoming a lawyer.

Kim Kardashian’s interest in law stems from her personal and professional experiences. Although her father, Robert Kardashian, was a well-known lawyer who famously represented O.J. Simpson during his 1995 murder trial, it was Kardashian’s own experiences that sparked her desire to pursue law. Her involvement in prison reform and efforts to reduce the incarcerated population played a key role in her decision to study law.

"I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society," Kardashian said. "I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more." This realization came after she saw the potential for change within the justice system.

