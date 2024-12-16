When Kourtney Kardashian Told Scott Disick His Promises 'Haven't Been Done' In Emotional KUWTK Moment

As Keeping Up with the Kardashians neared its finale in 2021, the famous family faced major life changes. In a mid-season promo for the 20th and final season, released on May 3, viewers got a glimpse of the drama, decisions, and heartfelt conversations taking place. The promo showed Scott Disick’s fears, Kourtney Kardashian’s firm stance, and other significant moments for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The promo opened with Scott Disick sharing his anxiety about the upcoming end of KUWTK. “My fear of everything stopping is scary to me,” admitted Scott, who has been a central figure on the show for years. His apprehension stemmed from the show's role in providing stability and structure in his life.

Kim Kardashian offered her insight to Kourtney, referencing Scott’s challenges with handling change. “Think about all the times he’s had big change, [it] hasn’t been positive for him,” Kim, told her sister, adding context to Scott’s struggles.

Kourtney addressed her own concerns in a candid conversation with Scott. The former couple, who split in 2015 after nearly a decade together, revisited lingering issues. “I’m not gonna be made to feel guilty,” Kourtney told Scott during an emotional heart-to-heart. “When the things that I’ve asked of you haven’t been done.”

Their relationship, though long over romantically, remained a key storyline as fans speculated about a potential reconciliation. Both Kourtney and Scott had moved on, Kourtney was dating Travis Barker and Scott was seeing Amelia Gray Hamlin, but the unresolved dynamic between them continued to draw attention. The pair shares three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Advertisement

The promo also delved into Khloé Kardashian’s journey with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, as they explored surrogacy to expand their family. The couple shares 3-year-old daughter True, but Khloé admitted feeling uncertain about the process.

“Your sister’s done it before, so it’s not like foreign to us,” Tristan said, referring to Kim’s experience with surrogacy for her two youngest children, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

Khloé, however, was unsure if surrogacy was the right choice. “I’m starting to wonder if surrogacy is really gonna work for me and my family,” she revealed.

The promo also spotlighted Kim Kardashian’s emotional journey amid her divorce from Kanye West, her husband of nearly seven years. Kim broke down in tears while speaking with family members about her feelings. “I feel like a loser, you know?” she said, clearly upset by the situation.

ALSO READ: Zoe Saldaña Expresses Disappointment Over Lack of Recognition for CGI Performances: 'Quite Deflating When...'