Which lyrics are being used in the YSL Rico Trial? Exploring controversial songs by Young Thug, Juice WRLD, and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of expletives, racketeering, shooting, gang conspiracy, drug offenses, and weapons-related charges.

The highly anticipated YSL RICO trial involving rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, has officially kicked off in Atlanta. The Grammy winner, aged 32, has spent 567 days in jail and faces charges of racketeering and gang conspiracy. The trial, expected to garner national attention, involves over two dozen defendants and could last for months.

Background: Who is Young Thug?

Young Thug is an award-winning rapper and a pioneer of the melodic trap sound. Known for his unique delivery and collaborations with top artists like Drake and Travis Scott, he has earned three No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. In 2016, he launched Young Stoner Life Records, gaining fame not only for his music but also as a fashion icon challenging gender norms.

Charges in the YSL RICO Trial: What is Young Thug accused of?

Prosecutors allege Young Thug's involvement as the co-founder of the Atlanta-based gang Young Slime Life, with connections to the national Bloods gang. The charges include racketeering, drug offenses, and weapons-related charges. Of the 65 total counts, Young Thug faces eight, with accusations linking him to the killing of a rival gang member in a 2015 drive-by shooting. The prosecution contends that Young Thug rented the vehicle used in the shooting.

Which lyrics are being used in the YSL Rico Trial?

• Young Thug's 730 including the lyrics, "Come and enroll to the YSL school and I swear I am the principal (slime!)/I do not care if you slime for a dollar and chance, it's the principle."

• Young Thug's Tik Tok includes the lyrics, "I was a capo in the hood way before a plaque or a mention."

• DJ Esco's Who featuring Young Thug and Future, including the lyrics, "N***as gon' hate on me cause I'm at the top with bro though (Woah)/Ooh, head honcho, hold up, kick in your mom door, shoot with the .44 (Faow, phew)."

• Young Thug's Dream featuring Yak Gotti includes the lyrics, "Hey, how you doin'? I'm Yak Gotti (Woo)/I got bodies on bodies."

• Young Thug's Thug N 30 including the lyrics, "Ah, money longer than the world's longest ruler, yeah (Swea, swea)/Ah, playin' with YSL, n***as gon' shoot you, yeah (Boom, boom)."

• Young Thug's Slime S**t" featuring Yak Gotti including the lyrics, "Hey, this that slime shit, hey, YSL s**t, hey, killin' 12 s**t, hey, f**k jail s**t, hey/Cooking white brick/I'm not new to this, hey, I’m so true to this, hey/I done put whole slime on hunnid licks/Slime or get slimed."

• Young Thug's Original Slime S**t" featuring Yak Gotti including the lyrics, "Murder gang s**t/…YSL until we’re dead and pale."

• Juice Wrld's Bad Boy featuring Young Thug, including the lyrics, "You better watch the way you breathe around me 'fore that breath be your last, boy/Smith & Wesson .45 put a hole in his heart better not play with me/Killers they stay with me" and "I shot at his mommy/ Now he no longer mention me/I had on Margielas when I shot at the c*nt/ Act like you want war and they gon’ smoke you like a blunt."

• Young Thug's Just How It Is, including the lyrics, "Last n***a tried me almost got popped in Lenox/Ask the cops, ask the detectives, they know all the business/Ask the cops and the detectives, all the jurisdictions" and "Gave the lawyer close to two mil/He handles all the killings" and "We don’t speak 'bout shit on wax/It's all mob business/We know to kill/The biggest cats of all kittens."

• Unfoonk's Mob Ties featuring 24 Heavy and Slimelife Shawty, including the lyrics, "N***a play with Unfoonk and get hogtied/N***a play with Unfoonk, then they all die/Talking ’bout knocking off your big homie, even his small fry, why would I lie."

• Lil Keed's Fox 5 featuring Gunna including the lyrics, "We got ten 100 round choppers."

• Slimelife Shawty's Where You From? including the lyrics, "Free lil Rod/F**k your squad/Where you from?/I'm from Bleveland/Throw your set up/But where I’m from n***a talk too much then get wet up."

• Young Thug's Take It To Trial featring Yak Gotti and Gunna, including the lyrics, "For slimes you know I kill, trial/I done beat it twice, state/I'm undefeated like feds came and snatched me, don’t know/No point in asking /I was on Bleveland/Stuck like a magnet/B***h-a*s n***a/I shoot at your mammy/Need to stand down/I up my stamina/Take it to trial, get an appeal, take it to trial/Yeah, you gon’ wack 'em."

• Young Stoner Life's Really Be Slime featuring YNW Melly, B Slime and FN DaDealer including the lyrics, "My n***a, really, they slime, and we committing them crimes" and "hop out and shoot, roll one up for the gang" and "You wanna be slime? Go catch you a body."

• Young Stone Life's Slatty featuring Young Thug and Gunna including the lyrics, "I killed his man in front of his momma/Like f**k lil bruh, sister and his cousin."

• Young Thug and Gunna's Ski, including the lyrics, "I f**k with slatts and we come to eat rats and I came with some f**kin' piranhas" and "Duke Rollin' 60's/He locked in C's."

• Young Thug's Anybody featuring Nicki Minaj, including the lyrics, "I never killed anybody but I got something to do with that body" and, "I told them to shoot a hundred rounds" and "Ready for war like I’m Russia" and "I get all type of cash/I'm a general."

Young Thug's defense: Pleading not guilty

Young Thug has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His defense argues that YSL Records is merely a record label with no gang affiliations. Despite acknowledging that some co-defendants may have committed crimes, Young Thug denies responsibility for or orchestration of their actions.

Other defendants in the trial

Among the arrested defendants, rapper Gunna, along with Young Thug's brother Quantavious Grier, took a plea deal in December 2022. Only five, including Young Thug, will stand trial, while 13 names face separate trials.

Lyrics as evidence: Controversial decision

In a controversial ruling, the judge allowed lyrics from Young Thug's songs to be used as evidence. Prosecutors can present 17 specific sets of lyrics, arguing their relevance to the alleged crimes. This decision contrasts with a California law restricting the use of lyrics as evidence, supported by over 100 artists who argue it criminalizes black talent.

Jury selection challenges and setbacks

Jury selection, initially expected in early 2023, faced numerous setbacks, including logistical challenges with defendants in different jails, contraband issues, and arrests of court personnel. The final jury consists of nine women and three men, and the trial's duration remains uncertain.

