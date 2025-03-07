White Lotus Season 3: Jason Isaacs Recalls ‘Insane’ Advice of Cop on His Alleged Stalker; Reveals Why Authority Didn’t Take Him Seriously

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of alcohol addiction and substance abuse.

Jason Isaacs recalled when he "went mad" over his alleged stalker, but the authorities didn't take him seriously. Speaking to i Paper, the White Lostus season 3 actor recalled dealing with a stalker who pursued him for nearly a decade from 1998.

"I was terrified my house would be burned down or I'd be stabbed," he said. But since his stalker was a young woman, the cops assumed that she was a scorned lover from his past. She was arrested in front of his house, released by mistake, and reappeared at his place.

Issacs revealed that the cops gave him some "insane" advice to deal with the stalker, with one of them suggesting to "knock her out." He deemed the authorities useless as they kept insisting that he had an affair with the woman stalking him.

Isn't Isaacs' story a tad similar to the plotline of Baby Reindeer? That's what the actor thought. The Netflix's Emmy-winning series — based on Richard Gadd's real life experience — hit too close to home for the Peter Pan actor.

In the series, Gadd's character, Donny, is dealing with a psychotic stalker, but because he doesn't have enough proof, the police make mockery out of him. "I should have written a film about it. Baby Reindeer is maybe slightly more dramatic but not much," Isaacs added.

It was a tough phase for the actor altogether! In addition to being terrorized by a stalker, he was also dealing with alcohol and drug addiction. Although the Harry Potter actor was clean by the time he turned 35, he revealed didn't publicly reveal his addiction issues until 2020.

He is currently appearing as businessman Timothy Ratcliff in season 3 of the hit HBO series White Lotus. His character is being hounded by journalists inquiring about his financial history amid a scandal with his ex-business partner, Kenny.

White Lotus season three is available to stream on Max.