White Lotus Season 3: Sam Nivola Discusses His Character’s ‘Traumatic Memory’ in Finale: ‘I Don’t Think Lochlan Grows…’

The White Lotus season 3 has been wrapped up, and the characters have learned major life lessons on their trip to Thailand. Amid the final episode of the season dropping on April 6, Sam Nivola opened up on how his character of Lochlan has ended up at the end of the eight episodes.

The actor claimed that the way Saxon realized how he should respect women, nothing of the sort occurred for Lochlan. Despite his near-death experience at several events, Nivola’s character has learned nothing.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter following the finale episode released on HBO, Nivola shared about his character of Lochlan, “Sadly, I think the only thing he’s leaving Thailand with is one more traumatic memory.”

Further explaining the storyline of the finale episode, the actor explained, “Saxon changes; he realizes he needs to respect women more, and that’s great for him, but I don’t think Lochlan grows in that way.” He added, “I think he’s just as lost as he was before.”

Moreover, detailing the shooting of his character’s near-death experience, Nivola revealed that one of the scenes where Lochlan comes out of the trapped body bag sticks out to the audiences who watched it, as well as for the actor who had to film the scenes underwater.

Detailing the particular scene, Nivola shared, “We filmed two versions of the underwater sequence, one of which was just me trying to swim to the top and the other of which was me coming out of a body bag and then drowning.”

He added, “Coming out of the body bag was a cool look, but the question was, will it be too confusing for the audience? Like, did he die and then get tossed into the ocean? We shot all day, and it was so surreal and weird to be unzipping myself from a body bag underwater.”

All the episodes of The White Lotus season 3 are available to stream on HBO.

