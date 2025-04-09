Why Did The White Lotus Season 3's Lochlan Use Dirty Blender for Protein Shake? Sam Nivola Reveals Truth

The White Lotus season finale sparked many questions, but one stood out for fans: Why did Lochlan use a dirty blender to make a protein shake that almost poisoned him? Actor Sam Nivola, who plays Lochlan, joined The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on April 6th to share his side of the story.

Jimmy Fallon went straight to the point: “Why would you make a shake out of a dirty blender?” Nivola laughed and admitted he’d already been asked that question probably 1000 times in the 12 hours since the finale aired on HBO.

Nivola stated that his character didn’t think the blender was dangerous. “I was expecting that Saxon had made a protein shake in it,” he said. “I thought it was just left over protein. So I’m like, You know what? A little extra protein never hurt anybody. I’m not that much of an idiot.”

According to Sam Nivola, Lochlan trusted his older brother, Saxon, played by Patrick Schwarzenegger. That trust led him to believe the blender was safe, even if it wasn’t clean. Nivola added that it was more about the confidence he had in his brother.

Even with Nivola’s explanation, some viewers are still puzzled. If Lochlan had been drinking Saxon’s shakes regularly, wouldn’t he have noticed that this one looked or smelled different? The poisoned shake wasn’t just leftover protein, it was the remains of a piña colada laced with bad coconut milk.

Fans have also questioned why their father, Timothy Ratliff (played by Jason Isaacs), didn’t clean the blender after preparing the toxic drink the night before. His failure to do so nearly caused a tragic accident, and all of it could have been avoided with a simple rinse.

While the scene in White Lotus Season 3 may have seemed like classic gross teen behavior, it was actually written as a moment of misguided trust. Lochlan thought his brother made the shake, and he didn’t see a reason to question it.

