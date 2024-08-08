Whitney Port Reveals She Witnessed Jennifer Lopez Set Up a ‘Paparazzi Shot’; Says It’s ‘What Keeps the Machine Going’

Whitney Port, the sensational TV personality and author, claims Jenifer Lopez staged paparazzi shots. The Hills veteran and her husband, Tim Rosenman, revealed in the With Whit podcast that the singer had set up paparazzi in the Hamptons.

The 39-year-old former reality star claimed on last week's episode of With Whit, "Candy Kitchen in Brideghampton... is so special that I'm pretty sure JLo the other day was riding her bike to get a scoop of ice cream for a paparazzi shot." In response, 42-year-old Rosenman clarified that Lopez was just there for the exterior shot and did not even go in.

Port claimed that Lopez agreed with the criticism when he referred to the 55-year-old as addicted to attention and labeled her behavior weird. The Hills alum continued and said, “She's becoming rather popular. The thing that keeps the machine running is how gorgeous she always looks in adorable surroundings.”

After Port’s remarks, her husband Rosenman replied, saying that J.Lo is already as famous as one can be; why does she need to fan her own flame? He then questioned, What made J.Lo feel that she must keep the machine running?

Meanwhile, Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday and the Fourth of July in the Hamptons without her spouse, Ben Affleck, as reported by Port and Rosenman. For months, there have been whispers of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce. So much so that Lopez enjoyed her birthday alone, while Affleck invested in a new home, a new hairstyle, and a side enterprise. These are all the events that have contributed to rumors that Bennifer's time is almost up.

But recently, a source close to the couple confirmed to People that Jennifer Lopez's celebrity status has no bearing on Ben Affleck and his marital issues. The source told People, "The idea that Ben thinks Jennifer is too famous and that he didn’t know what he was getting into with the attention on their marriage isn’t true. There are deeper issues."

However, in the past few months, the couple has been living apart. But they have remained together for significant family occasions, such as Violet's graduation, when they held hands. The sensational singer even paid a little homage to Affleck on Instagram on Father's Day.

