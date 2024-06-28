Tiffany Haddish And Diane Warren's Woman Up Collab Almost Didn't Happen; Here's Why

Navigating social media can be tricky for celebrities, and for Tiffany Haddish, it nearly cost a big loss. Yes, Haddish, known for her comedy and acting nearly missed out on a chance to work with Grammy-winning songwriter Dianne Warren.

In an interview, the 44-year-old comedian shared a funny story about why their collaboration almost didn’t happen. We are talking about the duo’s recent collaboration, the empowering track Woman Up. Woman Up came to fruition on June 7 after a near-miss. Wanna know the amusing yet interesting story, delve further.

A missed DM and a chance encounter

In an interview with Billboard, Haddish revealed the amusing reason why the collaboration might have not happened. Back in 2017, Warren, 67, had reached out to Haddish through direct messages (DMs). But Haddish, missed the message because at that time she decided to avoid her DMs. Why? Haddish mentioned that at that time she was very tired of those inappropriate messages so she avoided them altogether.

It wasn’t until they bumped into each other at a party. Warren then mentioned it to Haddish how she tried to connect with her but Haddish didn’t reply. “Then, I ran into her at a party and she was like, ‘I was in your DM’s but you never responded!’ I was like, ‘I didn’t know you texted me. Oh my gosh we need to work together,’” said Haddish. So, this was how they ended up working together.

Making the collaboration happen

Once the misunderstanding was cleared, Haddish’s team swiftly arranged the big collaboration. Warren is known for her work with music legends like Taylor Swift and Cher. After collaborating with Haddish she then, crafted three songs, including the impactful anthem Woman Up.

Woman Up is a song that resonates with themes of empowerment and resilience. It tells Haddish’s journey of overcoming certain challenges. It reflects on her experiences, including childhood trauma. Woman Up also navigates through Haddish’s complexities of the entertainment industry as a Black woman. In fact, her 2024 book, I Curse You With Joy delves deeper into all of these themes.

Dealing with online negativity

In her conversation with Billboard, Haddish mentioned about dealing with negativity online. She told the importance of distinguishing between constructive criticism and baseless hate. She believes that having criticism and facing rejection is a part of success.

It is essential to be self-aware and recognize what one brings to the table. It is important to understand how to evolve and grow. Haddish tries to handle the negativity by differentiating between criticism and hate.

Projects beyond Woman Up

Beyond Woman Up, Haddish hinted at more upcoming musical ventures. She shared plans of collaborations with hip-hop legends like Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and Busta Rhymes. This tells more about her diverse musical interests and ambitions. These upcoming projects are not just about music but also aim to integrate into her broader creative ventures, spanning TV shows and movies.

She began her journey in comedy after being encouraged by her social worker to join the Laugh Factory’s Comedy Camp. Then she also gained fame from her role in the movie Girls Trip. She has also been a part of other movies and TV shows as well. Some well-known are Like A Boss, The Kitchen, and The Lego Movie 2. She also did stand-up comedy specials like Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah on Netflix.

Moreover, Haddish made history as the first black female comedian to host Saturday Night Live. It also made her win an Emmy Award.

