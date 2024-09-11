Who Are Lily Collins’ Parents? Here’s All You Need To Know About Phil Collins And Jill Tavelman

Lily Collins, despite being the offspring of a famous musician has managed to create her own name and identity in showbiz, thanks to her talented singing and acting skills that have massively elevated her success in this competitive industry.

When it comes to famous people in her family, her parents, Phil, and Jill Tavelman, particularly her father is one of the most popular artists of all time. He was the lead musician of the rock band called Genesis and her mother is an actress and an architect.

If you want more insight into their lives, you are in the right place! Here’s all you need to know about Lily Collins’s parents, Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman.

When did Lily Collin’s parents tie the knot?

The musician and architect tied the knot in 1984 which was 4 years after he split from his first wife, Andrea Bertorelli. Phil and Jill birthed their only child in 1989 and named her Lilly. But this union eventually came to an end as they decided to split in 1994, finalizing their divorce in 1997.

The speculations about the split were running wild, one of them being that Phil allegedly cheated on Lily’s mother with Lavinia Lang while he was on tour in 1992, per People magazine. It was also rumored that he asked Jill for a divorce via fax, which was denied by him while conversing with ABC News in 2016.

Who is Phil Collins?

The level of fame Phil Collins has achieved over his decades-long career is truly remarkable. Born on January 30, 1951, in England, he entered showbiz and made sure to leave a lasting mark on the industry.

His band, Genesis—formed in 1968—released 15 studio albums, five of which reached number one on the UK charts. Later, Phil embarked on a solo career, releasing his first album, Face Value, in 1981, which topped the UK charts. He went on to release seven more solo albums, with four of them also reaching the top of the UK charts.

According to StyleCaster, the musician has been married and divorced three times. He married his first wife, Andrea Bertorelli, in 1975 after reconnecting with her when his band performed in Vancouver. The two had initially met years earlier, at the age of 11, in a drama class in London.

Phil adopted Andrea’s daughter, Joely, and the couple had a son, Simon Collins. However, their marriage faced difficulties, and they divorced in 1980. Phil then married Jill Tavelman and welcomed their daughter, Lily Collins, the Emily in Paris star, in 1989. Phil and Jill divorced in 1997.

Phil later met Orianne Cevey, a translator, during a Genesis tour in 1999. The pair had two children, Nicholas Collins and Matthew Collins, before divorcing in 2006.

In a 2020 interview with Radio Times, Lily Collins shared that she would refrain from starring in a biopic about her father, as she does not wish to mix her professional and private life. She humorously added that she’d love to know who would be cast to portray him. Lily also revealed that Phil is "very proud" and "super excited" whenever she embarks on a new project.

In 2017, Lily released her book, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, in which she opened up about her relationship with her father, particularly how he was often absent during her childhood.

She wrote that he was often gone and she never desired to do anything that would make him stay away longer. She added that she became a lot more conscious about what and how she said things to him, fearing that he would think that she was “angry or didn't love him.”

She added, “And the truth is, I was angry. I missed him and wanted him there.” She continued, “I’ve realized that many of my deepest insecurities stem from these issues with my dad. It’s taken me over a decade to resolve some of them (others I’m still resolving) and to finally build up the courage to speak my mind to him.”

Who is Jill Tavelman

Lily’s mother, Jill Tavelman, was born on April 5, 1956, in Los Angeles. She works as both an actress and an architect. Jill also made a cameo appearance in the 1988 film Buster, alongside her then-husband, Phil Collins, who starred in the movie.

Jill owns an antique store called Waverly On Doheny, located in West Hollywood. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she shared that her love for antiques began in childhood, when she would collect various items, even those discarded in the trash by her parents. She explained that she never understood the idea of throwing things away and always enjoyed giving people gifts that were "sentimental" or perfectly suited to them.

After Jill and Phil separated in 1994, she spoke to People, claiming that the musician had not visited her for two months, and that Lily kept crying, wanting to see her father. Phil would send faxes, but Jill said she would have preferred to hear his voice. She also alleged that he didn’t call because he needed to "save his voice for the next day."

According to StyleCaster, their divorce in 1996 made headlines, fueled by rumors that Jill had cheated on Phil with a former romantic partner. However, Lily rarely spoke publicly about their divorce.

In a 2012 interview with The Guardian, Lily said, “I know the truth, and I know how it was for me, and I know how much I love my family—that’s all that really matters.” She added that she grew up understanding that people should only share as much of their personal lives publicly as they "feel comfortable with."

