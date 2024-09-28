TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Maggie Smith, an Oscar-winning actor, and Harry Potter star passed away on Friday, September 27. Smith, who portrayed Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter books, received an emotional tribute from the Harry Potter cast and crew.

With almost 70 years of a spectacular career, the actress—who is most recognized for her parts in Downton Abbey and Harry Potter—captivated audiences on stage and screen.

However, Smith was a mother to her two kids, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, long before she rose to fame. The actress and her ex-husband, Robert Stephens, had two children together.

Both the brothers are also actors now. Chris gained fame as Richard Brown on Outlander after deciding to give up his popular last name for work. Toby is populr for his role in John Robinson on the Netflix's Lost in Space. Let's know more about the Harry Potter star's two sons.

Christopher Larkin Stephens

Christopher Larkin Stephens, the first child of Smith and Stephens, was born on June 19, 1967. Chris is an actor, just like his parents and his younger brother. He decided to drop the "Stephens" from his stage name in order to distance himself from his popular father, as he revealed to The Times in 2013. He had no intention of changing it back.

Chris has been honest about the influence both of his parents have had on his acting career, even in spite of his efforts to carve out a niche for himself. The British star debuted in season five of Outlander. He resides in London with his spouse, Suki and their kids.

Toby Stephens

On April 21, 1969, Smith and Stephens welcomed their second son, Toby Stephens. Even though his mother had a successful career, Toby has always stated that he wasn't raised in a particularly wealthy household, but many British casting directors have assumed he was because of his accent.

He started his acting career right away after earning his degree from the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art in 1991, according to Turner Classic Movies. He played as Coriolanus's title role with the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1994. After that, Stephens enjoyed a string of jobs in television shows and stage plays.

He came to notice when he played Bond villain Gustav Graves in Die Another Day, being the youngest person to do so. Toby joined the cast member of the Netflix series Lost in Space in 2018. The show went for a few seasons before ending in 2021.

