Who is Alice Rohrwacher? Know All About Italian Director Chosen to Lead Cannes Golden Camera Jury

Alice Rohrwacher has been selected to chair the Golden Camera jury at the Cannes Film Festival. The Italian director has been associated with the event since 2011, and in the upcoming edition, the filmmaker will choose the best debutant director on the night of the closing ceremony.

Reacting to her stepping up for the prestigious position at the film festival, the Italian native mentioned in her statement that, “First times are always important and they stay with us for the rest of our lives.”

She stated, “Like entering an unfamiliar room, approaching one’s beloved for a first kiss, or landing on a foreign shore. There’s something golden that haloes these moments in our memory. Is that why the most prestigious award for first films is called Caméra d’Or?”

Meanwhile, Rohrwacher, born in 1981 in Fiesole, has completed her studies in Turin and Lisbon. The director stepped into the music and film industry soon after. The filmmaker worked rigorously on the documentary projects and as an editor and composer for the theater.

Rohrwacher’s first feature film, Heavenly Body, made its way to Cannes and premiered in the category of Directors’ Fortnight. Other notable titles by the filmmaker include The Wonders, which also made its way to the Film Festival in 2014, and Happy as Lazaro, which is available to stream on Netflix.

Acknowledging the Italian native’s presence at the film festival, the Cannes organizers stated that Rohrwacher’s first movie “explored a rapport with the world made of discoveries and beginnings through the portrait of a 13-year-old girl.”

They further added, “Her second feature, The Wonders (Le meraviglie), was selected to compete at the 2014 Festival de Cannes and won the Grand Prix. This personal tale evokes the daily lives of young sisters on an isolated farm and modern society catching up with them with the filming of a reality show.”

The Cannes Film Festival is set to run from May 13 to 24.

