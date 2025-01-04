BAFTA Awards 2025: Conclave, Emilia Perez And A Complete Unknown Lead With Highest Votes In The Longlist; Read Here
BAFTA Awards 2025 is set to raise its curtains in the near future. Ahead of releasing the nominations list, a longlist has been dropped where Emilia Perez and A Complete Unknown have taken the lead.
BAFTA Awards 2025 are just around the corner and set to raise their curtain in the coming months. Ahead of dropping the nominations list, the makers have released a longlist based on the audience voting trends.
As per the names put up on the list, Selena Gomez starrer Emilia Perez, Timothee Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown and Conclave have managed to take the lead. Following the trail are titles such as Wicked, Dune: Part Two, and The Substance.
Scroll down to read the complete long list.
Outstanding British Film
Back to Black
Bird
Blitz
Civil War
Conclave
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Paddington in Peru
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
We Live in Time
Wicked Little Letters
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Bring Them Down
Grand Theft Hamlet
Hoard
Kneecap
Monkey Man
On Falling
Santosh
Sister Midnight
The Taste of Mang
The Teacher
Best Film
Anora
The Apprentice
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Kneecap
The Substance
Wicked
Film Not in English Language
All We Imagine as Light
Black Dog (Gou zhen)
The Count of Monte Cristo
Emilia Pérez
Flow
The Girl With the Needle
I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)
Kneecap
La Chimera
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Children’s & Family Film
Flow
Kensuke’s Kingdom
Piece by Piece
Spellbound
That Christmas
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Young Woman and the Sea
Documentary
The Bibi Files
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
Elton John: Never Too Late
I Am: Celine Dion
Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger
No Other Land
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper
Animated Film
Despicable Me 4
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
That Christmas
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Original Screenplay
All We Imagine as Light
Anora
The Apprentice
The Brutalist
Challengers
Civil War
Heretic
Kneecap
A Real Pain
The Substance
Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Lee
Nickel Boys
Nightbitch
The Outrun
Sing Sing
Wicked
Director
All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia
Anora, Sean Baker
The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
Conclave, Edward Berger
Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher
Lee, Ellen Kuras
The Outrun, Nora Fingscheidt
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
Leading Actress
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Demi Moore, The Substance
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Kate Winslet, Lee
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Marisa Abela, Back To Black
Mikey Madison, Anora
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
Leading Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Daniel Craig, Queer
Dev Patel, Monkey Man
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Jude Law, Firebran
Kingsley Ben Adir, Bob Marley: One Love
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Casting
Anora
The Apprentice
Back To Black
Blitz
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap
Wicked
Cinematography
Anora
The Brutalist
Civil War
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
The Substance
Supporting Actress
Adriana Paz, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Emily Watson, Small Things Like These
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Michele Austin, Hard Truths
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Supporting Actor
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Harris Dickinson, Babygirl
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Mark Eydelshteyn, Anora
Stanley Tucci, Conclave
Yura Borisov, Anora
Editing
Anora
Challengers
Civil War
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Gladiator II
Kneecap
The Substance
Costume Design
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Original Score
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Blitz
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
The Outrun
The Substance
The Wild Robot
Production Design
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Blitz
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Make Up & Hair
The Apprentice
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Joker: Folie À Deux
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Special Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Better Man
Civil War
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Sound
Blitz
The Brutalist
Civil War
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Gladiator II
The Substance
Wicked
British Short Animation
Adiós
Mee and Burd
Mog’s Christmas
Plunge
Three Hares
Wander to Wonder
British Short Film
The Ban
Clodagh
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Homework
Marion
Milk
Rock, Paper, Scissors
Sister Wives
Stomach Bug
Woodlice
