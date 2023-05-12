Who Is Alix Earle? 9 things to know about the Viral TikToker

Everyone seems to be talking about Alix Earle lately unless you're not on TikTok. For those who are up to date, Alix Earle has become a sensation with around 1,500,000 dedicated fans. This rising star in the world of social media went viral for her engaging content on beauty, fashion, and lifestyle. If you haven't already, prepare to hear the name "Alix Earle" everywhere.

Hailing from Florida, this influencer quickly gained a devoted following on TikTok and Instagram within a few months. She follows in the footsteps of other famous TikTok creators such as Addison Rae and the D'Amelio sisters, who captivate audiences with their relatable and down-to-earth personalities. Alix's TikToks make you feel like you're on a casual video call with your closest friend, as she updates you on her life while applying white eyeliner. A glimpse at the comment sections of her videos reveals her genuine connection with fans on a daily basis. If you're curious to learn more about this newest mega-influencer, here's a rundown of everything you need to know about Alix Earle.

Who is Alix Earle?

Alix Earle is a 22-year-old marketing student at the University of Miami who has gained a massive following on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Her TikTok handle, @alixearle, has over 4.1 million followers, while her Instagram account, @alix_earle, has 2.4 million followers. In her bio, Alix describes herself as a "hot mess," which seems to be a big part of her relatable appeal to her audience.

Originally from New Jersey, Alix comes from an interesting family that has already had its share of fame. Her father, Thomas "TJ" Earle, is a high-ranking executive at a construction company, and her stepmother is Ashley Dupre, a former call girl who gained notoriety for her relationship with former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer. After Dupre and Earle got together, they went on to have three more children. Alix often features her student life in her viral videos.

What Is Alix Earle’s Job?

Alix, a 22-year-old beauty and lifestyle influencer based in Florida, is quickly gaining popularity as one of the app's fastest-growing creators. By May 2023, her TikTok account boasts over 5.1 million followers, while her Instagram account has amassed a following of 2.6 million. Alongside her studies at the University of Miami Herbert Business School, Alix works as a marketing intern for Earle, her family's road construction and paving company based in New Jersey. Within this role, she actively contributes to the company's social media posts and newsletter. Notably, the company upholds a longstanding tradition established after the September 11 attacks, requiring every piece of construction equipment to prominently display the American flag. Additionally, Alix's family operates a foundation primarily dedicated to combating opioid addiction.

How did Alix Earle get famous?

Alix Earle joined TikTok in 2020 and has gained nearly two million followers in the last month due to the popularity of her videos. Her content covers various topics such as vlogs showcasing her daily life, sharing her favourite Amazon finds, revealing her Erewhon purchases, providing updates on her struggle with acne, and discussing the challenges she faces in college. However, she is best known for her candid makeup vlogs titled "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM). In one of her recent GRWM videos, Alix casually chats with the camera while applying contour and mascara, mentioning her just-completed photoshoot and her first-ever interview. She jokingly acknowledges that since she shares a lot on TikTok, the people she worked with that day will probably see the video. Many fans commented on the video, with some playfully teasing her about not having a lip liner sharpener, and one fan admitting, "I know your makeup routine better than my own."

What kind of content is she known for?

Her rise to fame at the age of 22 is evident through her popular "Get Ready With Me" videos. These videos, which she consistently shares on TikTok almost every day, have played a crucial role in expanding her fanbase. Alongside showcasing her latest product recommendations, she openly discusses various aspects of her life with her followers. From her choice to undergo breast augmentation to her unfortunate encounter during sorority recruitment, she candidly shares her experiences.

How many followers does Alix Earle have?

Earle's popularity on TikTok and Instagram continues to soar. By May 2023, her TikTok following has exceeded 5.1 million, while her Instagram followers have reached 2.6 million.

A video documenting Earle's rapid growth demonstrated that in just six days in December 2022, she acquired over 600,000 new TikTok followers. Similarly, within a 30-minute timeframe, her Instagram account gained more than 3,000 followers.

Is Alix Earle dating anyone?

In her personal life, Earle had recently been romantically linked to MLB player Tyler Wade. She documented their relationship on TikTok, sharing moments of them attending weddings together and featuring him in her "Get Ready With Me" videos.

However, during her weekend-long birthday celebration in December, Wade was noticeably absent, leading fans to speculate about the state of their relationship. Just three days after her 22nd birthday, Earle posted a highly-viewed video on TikTok, lip-syncing to an audio clip that hinted at a breakup. She later confirmed the split during a TikTok live session and mentioned that the lack of social media posts about their relationship was a contributing factor.

In early January, Earle travelled to Los Angeles where she coincidentally met up with Wade for lunch. A fan spotted them together and shared the news on TikTok, prompting Earle to confirm their breakup but also reveal that they had met on friendly terms. She expressed that they had managed to end things amicably.

Alix Earle was honoured as a guest in “The Howard Stern Show”

On May 2, 2023, Earle made an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. Prior to the interview, she expressed her nervousness about her first-ever podcast interview in a TikTok "get ready with me" video. She stated that she planned to be herself during the interview and had no idea what Howard Stern would ask her. During the interview, Stern inquired about Earle's plans after finishing college. Earle responded that she aspired to start her own business. The conversation then shifted towards Earle's decision to share her breast augmentation journey on social media. Earle explained that it was a personal choice and felt that she had an obligation to be truthful with her audience. She also emphasized the importance of being genuine on the internet and not lying to one's followers.

Young influencer attended New York Fashion Week and the 2023 Super Bowl

Earle participated in New York Fashion Week in February 2023 and documented her experience on Instagram, sharing photos from the event. Among the pictures, she showcased herself wearing a flowing white shirt dress and elegant gold heels. Accompanying the post, she added the caption, "This is a first for me."

Additionally, the influencer attended the Super Bowl during the same month and uploaded video content from the exciting day on TikTok. She also shared snapshots on Instagram, featuring scenes from the stadium and the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party.

In a post on Instagram, she mentioned, "I am finally starting to recover from the weekend's festivities enough to put together an Instagram post."