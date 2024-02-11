Who Is Cyndi Lauper's Husband David Thornton? All About Him As He Bails Out Son Dex Lauper After Arrest

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Declan Lauper has been bailed out by father David Thornton to avoid a weekend inside the jail. Cyndi’s troubled son was caught with a gun allegedly and media outlets report that David paid $20,000 cash to get his son bailed out. Pictures were taken where Thornton had many $100 notes. A court source also confirmed the same to NewYork Post. But what had happened and what is the further course of action? Who is David Thornton? Find details inside.

Who is David Thornton?

The 70-year-old actor has acted in various movies. From Home Alone 3, to Notebook the actor has also been a part of films like Here and There, John Q, Off and Running, High Art, Darcy and others. Known to specialize in raunchy comedies, romance or thrillers, David has been married to Cindy Lauper since 1991. The actor is said to have a net worth of $8 Million. He has only one son-Declan Lauper also known as Dex and Cindy Laupers calls David a great father as he took care of his son at all points possible.

What happened in the Declan Lauper case?

Declan has been arrested on alleged grounds of gun and drug possession. This happened at the Harlem site where the shooting occurred. Police found the 26 year old on Feb 8, 2024 nearly 15 minutes after the firing occurred.

As per New York Post, “Prosecutors alleged that Lauper, 28, and another man took an Uber ride from Queens to 135th West 112th St. when the driver allegedly heard them say, “It has already been sold.”” The prosecutors further allege, “that’s when the rapper’s car was then swarmed by five armed individuals and a shot was fired, striking Lauper’s partner in the leg.” Dex was found wearing a black fanny pack with writings on it. He has allegedly asked the responding officers to get a blue bag from the ride so the other man’s mother could pick it up from a smoke shop.

Assistant District Attorney Harriet Jiranek said in court, “The defendant and the separately apprehended individual drove to the location both with firearms to engage in what appears to be illicit activity.” Declyn’s attorney Steven Brill is trying to establish how the boy is undergoing sessions with a Life Coach to guide him in the right direction. Brill said in court, “My point of bringing that out is that you have another layer of supervision that he’s privately engaged to have him seen and be there for him given when he’s released during the pendency with this case.” No further comments have been seen on this case. Dex has been arrested and charged with felony unauthorized use of a vehicle in July 2022, as reports suggest.

As more details unveil the case, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.