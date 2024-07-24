Who is Daeron Targaryen In House of the Dragon? Alicent Hightower's Third Son Explained

It seems like yesterday Daeron Targaryen, who was lately featured in the House of the Dragon Season 2, was a major character in the prequels that fans thought they knew all there was about him, but alas, Daeron’s character was missing in action in both Seasons 1 and 2. After all, it is the brother of the main characters such as Aegon II Targaryen, Aemond Targaryen etc.

Daeron Targaryen is the youngest child of Viserys I Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, who has been playing a game of hide and seek from the camera in the entirety of House of the Dragon.

Comes to Season 1 and you can’t help but feel like this guy never existed, not even a mention of him. Next, a showrunner named Ryan Condal enters the equation and begins hinting by engaging in an elementary form of misdirection that yes, Daeron is in it. After much speculation, Season 2 has mentioned his situation multiple times, implying that Daeron’s preparing for a grand reveal of his arrival down the line.

What we know about Alicent's son in House of the Dragon season 2

Daeron Targaryen at Oldtown Overview In the House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 2, Otto Hightower revealed the information that Daeron Targaryen was in Oldtown as a ward of his great-uncle Lord Hobert Hightower. Otto winked and nodded to Alicent also, and assured that Daeron would be in Team Green very soon.

Daeron gets another mention in Season 2, Episode 6 and will be mentioned one other time in the series. This time it is Gwayne Hightower who fills Alicent in on the details, describing Daeron as ‘sweet-tempered, dependable, and as quick-witted as he is pretty’. Plus, he has great fighting abilities, or at least he knows how to handle a sword well.

Daeron Targaryen: The oldtown enigma and why he’s missing from House of the Dragon season 1

This is quite accurate with the books by George R. R. Martin specifically, House of the Dragon, Fire & Blood, where Daeron is a ward in Oldtown. However, when it comes to Daeron, it appears that the poor boy has been in Oldtown all of his life, in the case of the books, he does not go there till he is 12 years old.

Responding to questions about Daeron Targaryen’s absence from House of the Dragon in his October 2022 “Not a Blog” post, George R. R. Martin blamed the dearth of appearances by the young Targaryen prince on limited screen time.

He confirmed that Daeron is indeed part of the show's canon but revealed that the crew simply did not have the time to work him in the script for Season 1. Martin expressed his wishes, saying he would have loved more time to delve into various relationships and events, including Daeron's life in Oldtown.

Daeron Targaryen's dramatic delay

This made some of the fans expect Daeron to have a dramatic entry in season 2; however, it seems this is not going to happen either.

Revealing Daeron’s current position, House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal said in an interview with Variety. Unfortunately for the show’s fans, Condal let out the information that Daeron has not been cast at all, so no we won’t see him in the second season. Feeling that Daeron’s still lurking around Oldtown, the place where he eluded himself since childhood as to what Condal revealed. Unfortunately, as of now, there is no storyline or a dramatic reason to go back to Oldtown that would be Chekhov’s Daeron’s big moment for Season 3.

Why House of the Dragon hasn't introduced Alicent’s third son yet?

Condal went on to shed more light on the reason Daeron has not appeared on the screen yet. In his opinion, it is just a matter of an appropriate time within the plot. Albeit Daeron is not a rider still he possesses a dragon of his own. Seeing his part will be integrated in the storyline later on but at the present time, the story cannot fit him in yet.

Therefore, from the two creators, George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal, and their words it was seen that Daeron was never presented in Season 1 of ‘House of the Dragon’ because there was not enough time for his character’s portrayal in the series and in Season 2, it was simply not the right time to introduce Daeron in the storyline.

Daeron Targaryen takes flight

As the episodes progress, it's becoming increasingly clear that Daeron Targaryen is on the horizon for House of the Dragon. In Season 2, Episode 6, Gwayne’s portrayal of Daeron reveals that he stands apart from his brothers, Aemond and Aegon.

If the show continues to stick to the book’s events, Daeron is set to fight for the Greens riding his dragon, Tessarion. He’s poised to play a crucial role in major battles like the Battle of the Honeywine. If this battle is included in Season 3, it could be Daeron’s grand introduction, where he makes a dramatic entrance on Tessarion to turn the tide.

When Daeron does appear, fans can look forward to his interactions with his family members in King's Landing, such as Alicent, Aemond, Aegon, and Helaena. His arrival is sure to have a significant impact on the ongoing Dance of the Dragons.

