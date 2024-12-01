Who Is Katharine, Duchess Of Kent? The Royal Who Left The Firm For A Secret New Job

Katharine, Duchess of Kent, holds the distinction of being the oldest living member of the British royal family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Born Katharine Worsley, she made a significant decision in 2002 when she requested permission from the Queen to step down from her royal duties.

This led her to take on an unexpected role that remained largely secret for many years. Here's a closer look at her life, departure from royal duties, and the surprising job she chose afterward.

Katharine was born in 1933 to Sir William Worsley, the 4th Baronet of Hovingham, and his wife, Lady Mary. In 1956, she met Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, a grandson of George V, and first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. At the time, Edward was stationed with the Armed Forces in Catterick Garrison, Yorkshire.

The two were engaged five years later, and their marriage followed in June 1961 at York Minster. Their wedding was significant for several reasons. It was the first royal wedding held at York Minster since Edward III married Philippa of Hainault in 1328, and it marked the second time in modern history that a British prince married an untitled woman. Katharine, then known as Katharine Worsley, was the only daughter of a wealthy landowner.

The couple went on to have three children: George, Earl of St Andrews; Lady Helen Taylor; and Lord Nicholas Windsor. However, their family life was marked by tragedy.

In 1975, Katharine suffered a miscarriage after contracting rubella during pregnancy, and just two years later, she gave birth to a stillborn son named Patrick.

Katharine openly spoke about the toll these tragedies took on her mental health. In 1977, she shared her experience with depression after the stillbirth of her son. "It had the most devastating effect on me," she told The Telegraph. "I had no idea how devastating such a thing could be to any woman. It made me extremely understanding of others who suffer a stillbirth."

These personal struggles led Katharine to take some time away from royal duties, and it was during this period that she began focusing on her mental well-being and spirituality. She later became a committed member of the Catholic Church, a decision she made in 1994, which gained attention when she confirmed that the Queen had given her approval.

Katharine explained in a BBC interview that the structure and discipline of Catholicism appealed to her. "I do love guidelines, and the Catholic Church offers you guidelines," she said. "I have always wanted that in my life. I like to know what's expected of me. I like being told: You shall go to church on Sunday, and if you don't, you're in for it!"

In 2002, Katharine, now in her 60s, made the bold decision to step down from her royal duties. She asked Queen Elizabeth II for permission to reduce her public royal engagements and, as a result, stopped using the style "Her Royal Highness."

Instead, she became known informally as Katharine Kent or Katharine, Duchess of Kent. However, her formal title in the Court Circular remained HRH The Duchess of Kent.

Her decision to step back was welcomed by the Queen, and Katharine’s new life away from the royal spotlight allowed her to take on a new, surprising role. She became a music teacher at Wansbeck Primary School in Kingston upon Hull. Katharine’s background as a talented musician, combined with her desire for privacy, led her to pursue this path.

Katharine’s new life as a teacher remained largely under the radar for many years. She kept her royal connections a secret from her students and their families. "Only the head knew who I was," she once said. In a 2022 interview with The Telegraph, Katharine shared that there was "no publicity about it at all - it just seemed to work."

Katharine did continue to make occasional appearances at major royal events. She attended the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012, and the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, she did not attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, nor did she participate in the coronation of King Charles III in 2023.

