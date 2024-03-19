Who Is Keltie Knight? Know More About News Host Set To Undergo Hysterectomy For Chronic Illness After 'Suffering In Silence'

Keltie Knight, a 42-year-old news host fearlessly disclosed that she decided to have a hysterectomy as a result of her struggle with microcytic anemia, a rare blood condition. Knight opened up about her hardships in an essay on E!'s website and an Instagram video, revealing the toll her quiet suffering has taken on her health. Despite Knight's best efforts with nourishment, infusions, and hormones, she is confined to bed for up to 16 hours a day due to microcytic anemia, a condition marked by inadequate hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Knight has decided to have a hysterectomy in an effort to relieve her discomfort and keep some healthy blood. Her candor regarding her health struggle does more than just allow her to share her story but also to inspire other females who are dealing with chronic illnesses to speak up and take care of themselves. As fascination with Keltie Knight increases, let's explore her and the journey of her battling rare blood disorder followed by taking preventive measures towards it.

Who is Kelkie Knight?

Renowned television personality Keltie Knight is a New York Times Bestselling Author and the three-time recipient of an Emmy Award. As a co-anchor on CBS's coverage of important national events including the Grammy Awards Red Carpet and the Thanksgiving Day Parade, she is well-known for her compelling appearance. Knight also excels as a well-known host on Entertainment Tonight. She has a plethora of skills, including podcasting, but she modestly calls her nomination for the People's Choice Award "just a footnote" in her long illustrious, and scintillating career.

Advertisement

Moreover, she has interviewed the biggest names in entertainment, including as Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Taylor Swift, Tom Hanks, and Meghan Markle. Knight is well-known for her sharp wit and daring demeanor. She can regularly be seen moderating for Vanity Fair and contributing to The Talk, CNN, and HLN. It's hardly surprising that Project Runway asked her to be a guest presenter given her several best-dressed citations in publications including Vogue, Elle, Glamour, US Weekly, People Stylewatch, and The New York Times. Knight became an ambassador in 2019 for Kate Hudson's Fabletics brand.

Recently, the host co-created and co-executive produced the music gameshow SUPERFAN which she also co-hosts. Therefore, CBS premiered the sitcom in primetime on August 9 last year with 6 episodes.

Keltie Knight reveals about her battle with the rare blood disorder

Keltie Knight has been open about her health issues and the significant action she's taking to address them.

Knight discussed her battles with microcytic anemia, a rare blood condition, in an essay on E!'s website as well as an Instagram video.

“I’ve been suffering in silence for so long behind the scenes,” she said in the Instagram video, adding, “...Basically, it doesn’t matter what you do to me, nothing — nutrition, infusions, hormones, anything — my blood cells are just smaller and there’s less of them, and so, I’m feeling awful constantly."

“I have fatigue like I couldn’t even describe to you,” she continued, further adding, “I’m sleeping like 16 hours a day. If I’m not in — on E! News, in a fancy dress, I am in bed.”

Meanwhile, according to the Cleveland Clinic, a person with microcytic anemia has insufficient hemoglobin in their red blood cells, which prevents the red blood cells from carrying oxygen throughout the body. People who also experience chronic illnesses, lead poisoning, and iron-deficiency anemia frequently have it. It causes fatigue, lightheadedness, and other symptoms in a lot of people.

Advertisement

Keltie Knight’s decision to undergo hysterectomy amidst batting rare blood disorder

Knight explained that having a hysterectomy is the main action she is taking to put an end to these symptoms and attempt to save part of her healthy blood.

“I started joking about not wanting to leave my house or not liking people. But the truth is I love my people. I can't wait to be out on a dance floor with my friends or at a concert with my husband Chris Knight like we used to,” she wrote in her essay, referencing her husband, the RocNation music executive.

She wanted to share her decision to have her uterus removed with others because she wants other women who are dealing with chronic illnesses to feel like they can speak up about their struggles and impairments instead of remaining silent.

“I'm being honest with you because my hope is that as women, we stop feeling like we need to pretend everything is OK when it's not,” she wrote. The news host added, “Throughout my career, I felt like I was such a fluke, that all my dreams were coming true not because I deserved them, but because I had tricked everyone into hiring me."

“... I felt replaceable, so I never really advocated for myself because I knew if I was out sick, they would find someone younger, sparklier and healthier,” she added. Knight continued, “Living with a chronic disease silently takes over your entire life. There is guilt of not being a good wife or a good friend and the shame of never getting better leads to deep depression."

“It's hard to keep fighting for yourself,” the Superfan host continued, just before thanking her doctors for advocating for her.

At the conclusion of her essay, Knight—also referred to in her signature as “your favorite childless wonder,” thanked supporters and advised readers to speak out for themselves if they sense that something is off with their health.

ALSO READ: NAACP Image Awards 2024: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Surprise Archewell Foundation Award Recipient Dr Joy Buolamwini

ALSO READ: Why Did Royal Family's Website Remove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Separate Bios?