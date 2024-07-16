Who Is Kevin Hart's Wife? All We Know About Eniko Hart

Kevin Hart is one of the most unbelievable stand-up comedians and actors in the entertainment industry. Hart's comedic and acting talent has earned him critical acclaim and many awards throughout his career. Hart has been married to Eniko Hart, whom he met in 2009, and after dating for a few years, they officially tied the knot in 2016.

The Ride Along movie star often gushed about his wife and praised her for her unwavering support. However, while the couple has celebrated many memorable moments together, they have had their fair share of ups and downs in their married life. Read on further to know more about Eniko Hart.

Who is Kevin Hart's wife, Eniko Hart?

Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Hart was Born on 18 August 1984 in Baltimore, Maryland, and kickstarted her career in the industry as a model. She appeared at BET's Rip the Runway in 2013. The gala show featured several A-list celebrity appearances, including Omarion, Rick Ross, and Jaden Smith.

The 39-year-old model has partnered with a few fashion brands, as per People magazine. She often posts pictures of herself on social media, flaunting her fashionable outfits, and she currently has 3.3 million followers on Instagram.

2014: Kevin Hart proposed to Eniko Hart

After dating for a few years, the Central Intelligence movie actor proposed to Eniko in 2014 on her 30th birthday celebration in front of their family and friends. She even shared the video of their sweet moment via Instagram and wrote, "I said YES!!!!! To the most amazing man in the world."

2016: Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart got married

After being engaged for almost two years, the couple officially tied the knot on 13 August 2016. Kevin Hart and Eniko got married in California, with their wedding ceremony attended by family and friends, including his two children, Hendrix and Heaven Leigh, whom he shares with his ex-wife Torrei.

Eniko and Kevin Hart have two children

In November 2017, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Kenzo Kash. Sharing the good news, the model took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself holding her newborn, along with the caption, "A love like no other! Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL.. Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY!"

Eniko and The Upside movie actor welcomed their second baby, a daughter named Kaori Mai, on 29 September 2020.

Eniko is an ambassador for the workout apparel brand Fabletics

Kevin Hart and Eniko have also done business collaborations together. According to People magazine, the model has been an ambassador for Fabletics for several years (which was co-founded by Kate Hudson). Her husband joined the apparel brand as an investor in 2020, and together, they created three collections for the brand over the years.

Eniko and Kevin Hart got through a cheating scandal

In 2017, Kevin Hart shared a video of himself on Instagram, revealing that someone was reportedly trying to threaten him for financial benefits. The actor also publicly apologized to his wife, who was pregnant with their first child at the time. He wrote alongside the video, "Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be"

Eniko Hart shares a close bond with Kevin Hart's kids from his previous marriage

In February 2018, Eniko shared a picture of the sweet note that Hart's daughter Heaven had written to her. She wrote in the caption that she will forever keep it with her, noting, "Kids never lie about their feelings and this makes me feel good to know that we are doing something right."

Kevin Hart's wife is a fitness fanatic

While Eniko is an ambassador for Fabletics, she often shares her workout videos on Instagram. When she was pregnant with her and Kevin Hart's first child in 2017, the model shared a workout video featuring herself doing bicep curls and pushups. She wrote alongside the clip, "#MommyToBe, #36weeksAndCounting, Zo loves it! he be in there just kicking away."

Eniko supported Kevin Hart when he was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

In March 2024, Eniko and the couple's four kids, Hendrix, Kenzo, Kaori, and Heaven, came to The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C, to support Kevin Hart as he was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

As per the outlet, he praised his wife during his award acceptance speech, saying, "My wife, my kids, my foundation. I can't do what I do without the right foundation," adding that he is thankful for Eniko's patience with his inconsistency and choices, and for ultimately believing that he will do the right thing.