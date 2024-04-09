Who Is KT Smith's Husband Luke Scornavacco? All We Know As Morgan Wallen's Ex Gets Married A Day After Singer's Arrest

KT Smith and Luke Scornavacco tied the knot in a secret ceremony just days after Smith’s ex was arrested on charges of felony. The influencer took to Instagram to post a series of pictures, and she surprised her fans with a photo of herself and Scornavacco with a marriage certificate.

The picture of the couple together suggested the two of them standing outside the county clerk’s office. The wedding came as a surprise to the influencer’s fandom, as just days ago, Luke shared a video of the proposal as the couple got engaged. Scornavacco proposed to Smith with a 22-karat diamond ring.

Who Is Luke Scornavacco?

As KT Smith marries Scornavacco, here’s a look into the life of Luke, who himself is a digital content creator. Luke Scornavacco, popularly known as Luke Scorno, is 22 and aspires to be an actor. In the early days of his career, Scorno lip-synced videos and performed comedic scenes, which gained him millions of followers over the years. Luke, apart from posting dubbed videos online, covered a wide range of topics like travel, lifestyle, and fashion.

Smith and Scorno went public with their relationship in May 2023, when the digital influencer took to his social media account and posted pictures with Smith. Luke captioned the photos, “Found my 4 leaf clover.” The duo married in the presence of their families, which included Smith’s son.

Why Was Morgan Wallen Arrested?

KT Smith’s ex, Morgan Wallen, was arrested on Monday for throwing a chair off a six-storeyed rooftop bar. The attorneys for Wallen confirmed, “At 10:53 pm Sunday evening, Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

Morgan also faced charges earlier for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Smith was in a relationship with Wallen from 2016 to 2019, and the exes were engaged at the time. Smith shares a son, Indigo, with the American singer.

At the birth of his son, wallen took to Instagram and shared, "Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now." Currently, the musician is facing three felony charges for impropriate conduct at the Nashville court.

