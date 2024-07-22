Who Is Lindsay Hubbard's Mystery Boyfriend, Turner Kufe? All We Know About Him So Far

Lindsay Hubbard has found love with a doctor, and she's recently made headlines by announcing her pregnancy on the Fourth of July. Fans of Summer House watched her relationship with Carl Radke unravel, but by the time the Season 8 reunion aired, Hubbard had moved on and rekindled a romance with an old flame. The doctor in question is Turner Kufe, MD. Fans can now discover more about him and their heartwarming story. Hubbard even shared a touching moment when Turner surprised her with their baby's gender reveal in Italy.

Who is Lindsay Hubbard’s boyfriend?

When it comes to selecting her partners, Lindsay Hubbard seems to have a keen eye. Turner Kufe, MD, lives in New York and is the Vice President of Research and Investments at Royal Pharma. He has been with the company for three years and appears to be thriving in his role. Kufe attended Tufts University Medical School from 2013 to 2017 and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry from Bowdoin College, which is ranked ninth among National Liberal Arts Colleges.

Additionally, Kufe attended Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, from 2001 to 2007. The school, established in 1964, has produced three of the 27 Presidential Scholars from Massachusetts.

Lindsay Hubbard had left subtle hints about her new man, despite her efforts to keep his identity under wraps. During the Summer House Season 8 reunion, she praised Turner Kufe’s “incredible” and “sweet” qualities and mentioned to Andy Cohen that their relationship was “moving in a pretty serious direction”—a hint that now reveals their journey into pregnancy.

Lindsay has been candid about their relationship, even sharing details about their intimate life. “I’m very satisfied in the bedroom,” she said, reflecting her comfort and happiness in their personal life. As she put it, “That’s all that really matters. They just want to know if I’m getting laid. They don’t care about who it is.”

Reality Star Reveals Baby's Gender

The star explained on Instagram Saturday that her boyfriend, Dr. Turner Kufe , actually found out the sex of their baby before she did and surprised her with the news while vacationing in Italy.

Lindsay Hubbard shared that they left Milan on June 9th and took a car to Lake Maggiore. Turner Kufe had organized ahead of time for their hotel room to be set up with flowers and balloons to surprise her when they walked in.

“It is hard to surprise me, but not only did he pull it off, he crushed it!” Hubbard exclaimed in her post, revealing their excitement about having a baby girl. In the video, Lindsay is seen gasping at the pink-themed decor and shrieking, “Stop! What? No! We’re having a girl? Oh my God, babe!”

Three months after starting dating Kufe, the former publicist shared her pregnancy news with her fans and followers. In Hubbard's words, "it was a surprise and a shock at first since we weren't trying or even planning," but after some discussion, they realized "it just felt right for us."

It was an unexpected pregnancy, but Lindsay and Turner embraced it. Their relationship started over three years ago, but they've been dating since January. Lindsay described their relationship as "loving, caring, and healthy," adding that she finally feels like she met her match with him.

