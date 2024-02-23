Who is Paul Lukaitis? The Good Doctor Season 7 title card tribute explained

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Paul Lukaitis, a cherished production manager for ABC's popular show The Good Doctor, was paid a rich tribute in the title card at the end of the season premiere after his passing on October 26, 2023, at the age of 69.

After a prolonged break due to a writer's strike, The Good Doctor returned with its seventh season premiere on ABC on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The episode Baby, Baby, Baby concluded with a tribute title card honoring Paul Lukaitis, a crew member who passed away last year after fighting cancer.

As per a report from The Direct , the show introduced a new character named Charlene "Charlie" Lukaitis as a tribute to Lukaitis.

From Logger to Unit Manager: Inspirational journey of Paul Lukaitis, remembered on The Good Doctor

Lukaitis also served as production manager on numerous other TV series filmed in Vancouver, Canada, such as Charmed, Timeless, and Wayward Pines.

The dedicated member of The Good Doctor crew battled cancer for a year, as mentioned in his obituary on Today in BC, eventually passing away at the age of 64 with his family by his side.

During his youth days, Lukaitis used to be a logger in Vancouver Island before transitioning to constructing high-rise projects in Vancouver. He discovered his calling after enrolling at Vancouver Film School at the age of 32. Starting from parking cars and working as a production assistant, he eventually rose to become The Good Doctor's Unit Manager.

Remembering Paul Lukaitis: A tribute to a loyal, tenacious, and kind soul

Paul is survived by his partner, Margaret Yaworski and daughter, Eva Lukaitis. Outside his work on TV and movie sets, he used to enjoy boating, skiing, biking, and traveling.

Lukaitis was remembered in his obituary as loyal, determined, and kind, always ensuring he was punctual and dedicated while being open to questions.

Before the tribute to Lukaitis' memory on The Good Doctor, a memorial was held for him on November 11, 2023.

Kayla Cromer joins The Good Doctor as an enthusiastic third-year medical student

Meanwhile, in January, Kayla Cromer joined the show as a third-year medical student eager for her new rotation and the opportunity to work with Freddie Highmore's Dr. Shaun Murphy, whom she idolizes.

Kayla Cromer, star of Everything's Gonna Be Okay, shares Dr. Murphy's place on the Autism Spectrum, and after watching a viral video of him saving a boy's life at the San Jose airport, he becomes her hero

The Good Doctor will return with fresh episodes, airing on ABC every Tuesday at 10 PM.