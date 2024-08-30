Who Was Betty A Bridges? All About The Good Times Actress As She Passes Away At 83

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The passing of another iconic actress has left fans and fellow actors heartbroken. Betty A. Bridges, a veteran actress known for her roles in series like Good Times and Hill Street Blues, and the mother of Diff'rent Strokes star Todd Bridges, has died at the age of 83. She passed away at her son’s home in Phoenix, where she had been in hospice care. A representative for Bridges, Elizabeth Much, confirmed the actress's passing, though the cause and time of death were not known at the time of writing.

Todd Bridges shared the news of his mother’s death on Instagram on August 29. His first post was a still image of Betty with the text "1941-2024. Betty Bridges" overlayed. The second post was a montage of images of his mother, set to Everly Fair’s cover of Donna Lewis’s song "I Love You Always Forever."

Bridges had a career spanning nearly 40 years, beginning with her first role as Charlene in a memorable 1975 episode of Good Times titled The Nude.

Beyond her iconic portrayal of Charlene, she gained further recognition in the recurring role of Bina on Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman the following year, and as Corporal Sedgewick on Charlie's Angels.

Throughout her career, she also enjoyed a series of successful guest roles in popular shows such as Hill Street Blues, ER, 2 Broke Girls, Dallas, Beverly Hills, 90210, Ally McBeal, The Practice, Scrubs, NYPD Blue, CHiPs, Wonder Woman, Days of Our Lives, Lou Grant, and even Diff’rent Strokes.

Outside of acting, Betty Bridges was also a Hollywood manager and acting coach who co-founded Kane Bridge Academy, an acting school where she served as a teacher. She had a deep love for children and made it a point to work with them, including those from minority backgrounds. Among her famous students are notable names like Nia Long, Tony O’Dell, Sanaa Lathan, Regina King, and more.

In a 2023 interview with Vlad TV, Todd Bridges explained, "My mom trained Nia Long, Regina King, my friend who passed away, Lamont Bentley, and Sanaa Lathan." He clarified that she "trained a bunch of kids for years and years without even getting paid," before eventually building her academy.

Betty’s husband, James Bridges Sr., was a well-known agent, and her other son, Jimmy, is also an actor. In addition to Todd and Jimmy, Betty is survived by her daughter Verda, adopted son Zerondrick, and 12 grandchildren.

