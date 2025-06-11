Who Was Chris Robinson? Exploring Life and Career of General Hospital Actor as He Passes Away at 86

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

General Hospital star Chris Robinson passed away at the age of 86. The late actor, popularly known for his role as Dr. Rick Webber in the daily soap, breathed his last on June 9 and died in his sleep due to heart failure. The unfortunate news was confirmed by Robinson’s friend and colleague, MJ Allen.

The actor gained popularity by playing multiple characters in the shows over the years. Some of the notable titles to his name include 12 O’Clock High and Birdman of Alcatraz, among others. However, the one role that made him a household name was Dr. Webber, a character he portrayed in the ABC show from 1978 to 1986.

The late veteran star also gave the iconic line, “I’m not a doctor, but I play one on TV,” which went on to become the catchphrase and the late-night TV punchline.

Exploring Chris Robinson’s life and career

Born as Christopher Brown, the actor was born on November 5 in Florida, California. He started acting early and took an interest in the skill since his teenage years. Robinson’s first acting role was in The Diary of a High School Bride, and later he went on to play the role of spider monster in Beast from Hunted Cave.

Some other titles that the veteran star acted in included The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, Bob Hope Presents, Wagon Train, Perry Mason, Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C., Hogan’s Heroes, The Streets of San Francisco, Barnaby Jones, CHiPs, Fantasy Island, Murder She Wrote, and Another World.

As for his role as Dr. Webber, the character was brought to a gruesome end when the actor returned for a short stint, during which Webber was killed off in the show.

Chris Robinson is survived by his wife of fourteen years and his kids, Coby, Christian, Taylor, Christopher Robinson, Christopher Lance, and adopted son Robb Walker. Moreover, the late actor also had five grandkids.

