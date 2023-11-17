Who was Matt Rife's father? Exploring the tragic reason behind his demise

American comedian and actor, Matt Rife is a rising name in the comedy scene. The 27-year-old youngster has been in the field for over a decade and has now been getting recognition for his self-produced comedy specials Only Fans, Matthew Steven Rife, and Walking Red Flag. While many would think he has a lavish life, Rife's father, Micheal Eric Gutzke, died when he was young and he had a hard time growing up.

How did Matt Rife's father die?

During an interview with Bert Kreischer on Bertcast, Matt Rife revealed that his father died by suicide when he was a baby. Talking about his late father, Micheal Eric Gutzke, the young comedian shared this information and said, "He was 20, I think. It's weird to think about. Because I'm 26 now, and when you think about your dad, no matter what state, you think about a grown man. But I'm older than my dad ever was." While Matt was just 17 months old at the time, his father died at a very young age. He did not know much about his father, but it was the love of his family that made him the artist he is today.

In the same conversation, the comedian talked more about his father’s suicide and seemingly said that it was due to depression which his mother told him as he lived with his alcoholic grandfather. “I guess the story is, my dad came home drunk to his dad’s hotel and was talking about killing himself, and apparently, his dad was egging him on, like, ‘You won’t do it,’ is the story, I suppose. I don’t know,” he added.

Who are Matt Rife's parents?

Born on 10 September 1995, the young comedian comes from a family that favors a more private lifestyle. Matt Rife was born to mother, April Rife, and father, Micheal Eric Gutzke, who later committed suicide when Matt was just 17 months old. Later, his mother remarried Jason Sievers and the comedian shared a bond with his mother. With a new stepfather in Matt’s life, he got four stepsisters and was around five years old at the time of his mother’s second marriage.

