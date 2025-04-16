Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa's Funeral Held Privately With Children, Close Friends in Attendance: Report
Oscar winner Gene Hackman was laid to rest beside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, following a private funeral attended by their family.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.
Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were laid to rest in Santa Fe after a private memorial was held with close friends and family members, including Hackman's three children. The couple passed away in February 2025.
The private memorial service was conducted in Santa Fe. Hackman's son Christopher and daughters Elizabeth and Leslie attended the funeral along with a few close friends, as per People. The service honored the couple's life together and their private years in obscurity.
The authorities later confirmed that Arakawa died of hantavirus, an uncommon but severe respiratory disease caused by rodent urine and feces. Hackman passed away about a week later of complications from severe heart disease and Alzheimer's.
One of their three dogs, Zinna, also died at the residence due to starvation and dehydration, according to Santa Fe County animal control. The surviving pets were safely transported to a local pet daycare. Hackman's estate stated, per People, "In response to numerous concerned inquiries about the Hackmans' dogs, both Bear and Nikita have been placed in appropriate homes. Both are safe, healthy, and adjusting to their new environments."
Hackman, the legendary actor behind such memorable movie roles in The French Connection, Mississippi Burning, Superman, Enemy of the State, and more, announced his retirement as an actor in 2004. He spent his later life in Santa Fe with Arakawa, his classical pianist wife, since they married in 1991, devoting time to writing novels and living a life of tranquility away from the limelight.
The corpses of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were found in their Santa Fe home on February 26, 2025.
