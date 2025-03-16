Who Was P2istheName? All About YouTuber Philip Enewally as He Passes Away at 26

Philip Enewally, better known online as P2istheName, was found dead on March 14, 2025, in a Los Angeles mailroom. Authorities have not yet released his cause of death, as reported by People. His mother confirmed the news and asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Many have taken to social media to express their condolences, share memories, and acknowledge the impact Enewally had on their lives and the broader online community. His legacy as a content creator, entrepreneur, and mentor continues to resonate, reflecting the indelible mark he left on those who followed his journey.

Who Was P2istheName?

Enewally was a popular YouTuber with nearly 4 million subscribers, best known for his gaming content, including NBA 2K and Fortnite. Over the years, he expanded into vlogs, pranks, and entrepreneurship, launching his own clothing line and production company, Iced Entertainment.

Beyond his content, Enewally openly discussed his faith and the challenges of building a business. In one of his last videos, he became emotional while reflecting on his journey, calling his success a blessing. He had recently announced plans to leave Los Angeles for Atlanta, hoping to explore new opportunities. His death has left fans and fellow creators in shock, with many paying tribute to his kindness, creativity, and influence in the online community.

In addition, Enewally had recently announced plans to relocate from Los Angeles to Atlanta, seeking new opportunities and a fresh environment. In a video posted on February 21, he discussed his excitement about the move and his aspirations to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs in Atlanta. This decision underscored his continual drive for personal and professional growth, aiming to expand his horizons beyond the confines of his established success in Los Angeles.

Enewally’s influence extended far beyond gaming and entertainment. He was known for his generosity, often mentoring aspiring content creators and sharing insights on building a successful brand. His openness about struggles and faith resonated with many who saw him as an inspiration.

