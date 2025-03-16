Scarlett Johansson Claps Back at OpenAI Using Her Voice for Chatbot 'Sky'; Says 'There's No Boundary Here'

After her infamous case against Amazon's Alexa wrongfully using her voice as the virtual assistant, Scarlett Johanson has been vocal about the usage of AI.

In her recent talk with InStyle Magazine, the actress shared that a similar offer was made by Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI. She revealed that she was asked to voice OpenAI's Chatbot 'Sky.'

"Particularly with the A.I. piece. It was like: If that can happen to me, how are we going to protect ourselves from this? There’s no boundary here; we're setting ourselves up to be taken advantage of," the star stated, emphasizing the dangers of using AI.

When keen similarities were found between 'Sky' and Scarlett's voice, she was quick to point it out all over again. "When I heard the released demo, I was shocked, angered, and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends and news outlets could not tell the difference. Mr. Altman even insinuated that the similarity was intentional, tweeting a single word ‘her’ - a reference to the film in which I voiced a chat system, Samantha, who forms an intimate relationship with a human," Johansson stated.

Scarlett Johansson then pursued the matter legally. Letters were sent from her legal team, asking about the similarities between her voice and that of Sky. As a response, OpenAI was quick to take down the chatbot. Moreover, a response was also sent. "The voice of Sky is not Scarlett Johansson's, and it was never intended to resemble hers. We cast the voice actor behind Sky’s voice before any outreach to Ms. Johansson. Out of respect for Ms. Johansson, we have paused using Sky’s voice in our products. We are sorry to Ms. Johansson that we didn’t communicate better," the statement said.

Advertisement

In addition, the actress has made it clear that she is not willing to let this matter settle. "I don't need to be beating the drum the whole time. That’s not my place. But, also, I'm not afraid of being invalidated," she stated.